Bozeman Field School might not have a timeline for building out a new campus, but it does have the location.
The new campus will eventually sit on a 21-acre lot between Kagy Boulevard and West Lincoln Street. Construction had been planned for this past spring but was delayed. According to Terry Hollingsworth, the interim head of school, the property was gifted to BFS by a private donor. Unfortunately, he said, the donor died in Fall 2022, pushing back the school’s plans. The donor, who Hollingsworth said asked not to be named, left the property to BFS.
Hollingsworth said the donor’s death left the school’s plans in “limbo,” but he is still excited about building a new campus. He said he hopes the school will break ground in spring 2024.
BFS is a private high school for grades nine to 12 that started in 2017. Hollingsworth said the school started with 12 students and now has between 20 and 30 students each year.
“We really are excited about this property,” Hollingsworth said.
“A creek runs through there and there’s a wetland there. It provides an opportunity for our students to get outside of the classroom — to walk right out the door and do something. There’s a ton of potential for hands-on science right there. It’s location downtown also connects us to the community, which opens all kinds of doors to all sorts of humanities topics.”
Zoe Pritchard, a science teacher at BFS, said classes have already been using the property’s land and creek to study pollinators, plants and water. She said she would like to see the outdoor space used for long-term ecological studies.
“It’s amazing to be able to do science outdoors, and this space will really help us to be able to do that,” Pritcher said.
The new building would be across the street from Montana State University. Hollingsworth said the property’s closeness to the university is a bonus, especially for BFS students who dual enroll at MSU.
Construction is planned to take place in stages, Hollingsworth said, starting with a building for about 40 students. The end goal is to have a campus fit for about 80 to 100 students, he said.
One of the notable things about BFS, Hollingsworth said, are expeditions outside of the classroom. Students and faculty have gone on trips to Alaska, California and Yellowstone, he said. The school is planning a trip to Grand Teton National Park next month to study how the economics of the West are changing, Hollingsworth said.
