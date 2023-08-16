Bozeman Field School
Bozeman Field School might not have a timeline for building out a new campus, but it does have the location.

The new campus will eventually sit on a 21-acre lot between Kagy Boulevard and West Lincoln Street. Construction had been planned for this past spring but was delayed. According to Terry Hollingsworth, the interim head of school, the property was gifted to BFS by a private donor. Unfortunately, he said, the donor died in Fall 2022, pushing back the school’s plans. The donor, who Hollingsworth said asked not to be named, left the property to BFS.

Hollingsworth said the donor’s death left the school’s plans in “limbo,” but he is still excited about building a new campus. He said he hopes the school will break ground in spring 2024.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

