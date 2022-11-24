When the National Christmas Tree and its accompanying 58 smaller trees are set up in Washington, D.C., in December, a tree representing Montana will be decorated by ornaments from local elementary school students.
Students from a couple of classes at Hyalite Elementary School drew ornaments representing Montana for the 100th annual holiday celebration.
The smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree represent states, territories and a handful of schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.
The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be broadcast by CBS on Dec. 11 6-7 p.m. It can also be watched the next day on CBS.com. The trees will be on display in Washington, D.C.’s President’s Park from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1, 2023.
The National Park Foundation, which funds the project, estimates more than 2,600 students across the country participated this year.
Catherine Matthews, a special education preschool teacher at Hyalite, helped her students participate in the project.
Matthews, who is Montana’s Teacher of the Year 2023, said she likely received the information because she’s representing the state in the national Teacher of the Year awards.
Matthews’ class and another preschool class worked on finger painting the state outline and the bitterroot flower.
“They loved it. They got to get really messy and thought it was hilarious. They were putting fingerprints all over the table and had a great time,” Matthews said.
She said it was important to find symbols that represented the whole state and for the students to learn how to champion their state.
“To say this is our state and we’re proud and we’re a part of this bigger event,” she said. “It was a fun way to learn more about the meaning of different state representation.”
Beth Weinert, fourth and fifth grade science teacher at Hyalite, also had her class involved in the ornament project. She thought it was important to haver students feel involved and working together for something that could be seen on the national level.
“I thought how cool to involve our next generation to decorate those trees,” she said.
A majority of the students drew mountain scenes and wildflowers to represent Montana.
“I let them run with it. Art is super subjective and I think it’s not as fun for the kids when you say, ‘this is what you do.’ It let their artist come out,” Weinert said.
Matthews and Weinert both said students and their families are excited about the prospect of having their artwork featured in D.C. and possibly shown during the tree lighting ceremony. They encouraged people to watch and celebrate Montana students.
Weinert said her favorite part was watching how proud and excited her students were.
“There’s nothing better as a teacher to have a kid come up and say look at how awesome this is,” she said. “It’s one of the coolest things as a teacher to see a kid light up and have a kid be so proud of what they did. It’s why we do what we do.”
