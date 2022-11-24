Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When the National Christmas Tree and its accompanying 58 smaller trees are set up in Washington, D.C., in December, a tree representing Montana will be decorated by ornaments from local elementary school students.

Students from a couple of classes at Hyalite Elementary School drew ornaments representing Montana for the 100th annual holiday celebration.

The smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree represent states, territories and a handful of schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.