The Bozeman elementary schools transitioned to five days of in-person learning on Monday, as public commenters during a special school board meeting urged the district to reconsider due to rising coronavirus cases in the county.
Elementary schools became the first of the three school levels to welcome their full student body back to in-person classes — the first time schools have been open for five days in person since March.
“It actually seems normal, which is kind of nice,” said Craig Kitto, principal of Whittier Elementary. “Kids know the drill of what to do coming into school.”
Kitto said the school staff had worked last week to plan out students arriving in the morning, rotating eating in the lunchroom and in classrooms, ways to avoid bottlenecks and creating recess zones. He said the student arrival this morning was a matter of reminding kids of where they needed to go and how to socially distance in the halls.
Whittier is one of the smaller elementary schools in the district with 264 students, a benefit in keeping cohorts of students separate from others, according to Kitto.
“I feel for the principals and staff at the larger schools,” he said. “It’s just a bit harder to handle the logistics with more kids.”
Last week, parents and teachers voiced fears over the scheduled return to five days of in-person learning for elementary students. As of Sunday, more than 120 teachers signed an open letter to the board members and the administration urging the schools to remain in the blended model of learning.
The public comment during Monday’s special board meeting echoed that concern. The people who commented urged the board to reconsider the transition out of the blended model and to introduce a motion to add school-specific data reported by the Gallatin City-County Health Department into the district’s reopening plan metrics.
Shannon Haish asked that the return to school be a consistent item on the board’s agenda so that it could be revisited more frequently based on current coronavirus data.
Kate Ireland said that since the county was experiencing widespread community transmission of COVID-19, the board should reconsider the transition into five days of in-person learning.
One person expressed concern that teachers were not being respected by the board and were being discouraged from taking part in a “sick-out.”
On Sunday, Bozeman Education Association President Tami Phillippi sent an email to teachers, acknowledging divided feelings on the reopening. She said some teachers were nervous for the return while others were unafraid and ready for five days of in-person learning.
In the email obtained by the Chronicle, she said a possible “sick-out” should not happen on Monday. The email said sick leave was meant to cover employee illness or family illness and, per the collective bargaining agreement with the district, any disputes should be handled following the grievance procedure.
“Sick leave cannot be abused and this Association cannot and will not condone any member’s inappropriate use of sick leave. Abuse of sick leave is a terminable offense,” the email said.
In place of the sick-out, Phillippi said all teachers could wear the same color to show support for the elementary staff. The suggested color was black.
The email sent to teachers outlines concerns BEA had about the lack of prep time, duty free lunches, planning time for elementary teachers, paraprofessional shortages and special education planning days. It said the BEA bargaining team planned to meet with the district’s central office administration and two trustees in the next couple of weeks to address them.
“We are working on that with the district central office and the trustees,” Phillippi told the Chronicle. “We want to make sure the terms of the collective bargaining agreement are honored and maintained.”
Phillippi wrote in this time of uncertainty, the best thing the teachers could do was to support each other.
“The BEA is doing the best it can and will continue to advocate tirelessly behind the scenes so you can do what you do best – work with your students,” the email said.
It’s unclear if teachers opted to participate in the proposed sick-out. Kitto said there weren’t any teachers he knew of at Whittier who had taken part.
He said his school’s seamless opening on Monday was “not without a lot of work from our teaching staff.”
“The teachers at my school and in the district have been incredible in making sure they’re educating these kids,” he said. “I believe in healthy adults in front of kids and I think our staff and district are doing an incredible amount of work to make that happen.”
