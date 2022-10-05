Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman School District’s charter school has made some changes in the last year but remains focused on competency-based learning and expedition trips, according to administrators.

This school year, the Bozeman Charter School, or BoCS, shares a principal and classrooms with Irving Elementary School and

While BoCS — originally the Bozeman Online Charter School — was housed in the Willson building last year, only its sixth to eighth grade students remain there. Its elementary students are in two classrooms at Irving, allowing them to take advantage of resources at the school.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.