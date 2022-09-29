Bozeman and Gallatin high schools’ speech and debate teams are gearing up for a new season, including recruiting new members and preparing for practices.
Adam Thane, Bozeman High School’s head speech and debate coach, said its practice is scheduled to start the first week of October. The team welcomes students from any grade level and works within their schedules.
“We have to recruit fairly well because the COVID years across the country were not good for athletics or extracurricular participation,” Thane said, adding he’s heard from coaches around the nation on how their recruiting has been thinner.
Bozeman High’s team has averaged around 70 students since the school split with the creation of Gallatin High, Thane said.
Although the team went into last season thinking it was a rebuilding year after a large number of seniors graduated, Bozeman High finished 11th in the national speech and debate tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky. It was one spot better than the year prior.
The team took 26 students to nationals.
“It’s more than impressive,” Thane said. “For any normal year, that was the most we’ve taken.”
To fundraise for the national competition, the team held a showcase featuring Bozeman High alum and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. The school plans to hold a similar event in spring 2023 with a yet-to-be-named Bozeman High alumni.
The speech and debate team is different from varsity sports at the high school in that the coaches will work with student’s schedules rather than making the students fit into a rigid schedule, Thane said.
“I have kids who spend eight hours a week in practice and there are some who spend two. It depends on what their event is and how competitive they want to be with it,” he said.
Thane said research has shown students benefit from joining speech and debate teams, including performance in college entrance interviews and college admissions.
Freshman Kennedy Henyon is excited to try the activity out, meet new people and learn new skills. The flexible schedule is a draw for Henyon, who is also on the Bozeman High soccer team.
“My objectives are to become more organized and to improve my public speaking abilities,” Henyon said.
Eleanor Cornish, a Bozeman High senior, said she is proud of the accomplishments of her team and the success they saw in the national competition.
“Speech and debate is the number one most valuable thing I’ve been involved in in high school,” Cornish said. “Every day I am so grateful I joined the team.”
At Gallatin High School, head speech and debate coach Lynn Holsinger said she was excited by the energy and enthusiasm she’s seen from her students as the team heads into its third season. She’s seen them develop more as a team and as competitors since the creation of the district’s second high school.
“They have really stepped up in the last three years,” Holsinger said. “Building a new team during a pandemic with no seniors the first year were obstacles that they rose above and successfully navigated.”
With 30 students returning from last season, the team is set to welcome 20 new students to the Raptors speech and debate team, Holsinger said.
“The students are my favorite aspect of coaching the team,” she said. “They are a great group of kids. They come from different backgrounds and experience levels but are united in finding their voice and their platform.”
Last year, the Gallatin High had four students place at the state tournament and four were alternates at the national tournament. Two of the coaches, Holsinger and Morgan Coffin also received honors at last season’s annual Montana Forensics Educators Association Coach’s Conference.
Bozeman High junior Marcus Barry acknowledges joining the speech and debate team might seem scary.
“It’s like joining anything, new people, new things to learn and do and that seems to scare people but it really shouldn’t,” Barry said. “If I knew what I know now I would’ve joined speech and debate my freshman year.”
