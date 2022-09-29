Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman and Gallatin high schools’ speech and debate teams are gearing up for a new season, including recruiting new members and preparing for practices.

Adam Thane, Bozeman High School’s head speech and debate coach, said its practice is scheduled to start the first week of October. The team welcomes students from any grade level and works within their schedules.

“We have to recruit fairly well because the COVID years across the country were not good for athletics or extracurricular participation,” Thane said, adding he’s heard from coaches around the nation on how their recruiting has been thinner.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.