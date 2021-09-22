Books and BMX: Summer reading program culminates with bike raffle at Sacajawea Middle School By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Cam Wood, former Bozeman student and professional BMX racer, jumps over four Sacajawea Middle School teachers and administrators on his bike during an assembly at the school on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Sacajawea Middle School students chat after being recognized for their reading on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, as part of a "Read to Ride" program. The program, which encourages literacy, entered qualified students into a raffle to win a BMX bike. Cam Wood, a Bozeman-raised professional BMX racer, speaks to students during an assembly at Sacajawea Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A principal and three teachers laid shoulder to shoulder in the center of a gym floor on Wednesday morning as a rider on a BMX bike barreled toward them. The Sacajawea Middle School gym erupted in cheers and the thundering of feet on bleachers as the rider leapt into the air, easily cleared the group.The assembly — the first the school held in the last 18 months — was the culmination of Read to Ride, a summer reading program the middle school held in partnership with USA BMX Foundation.To encourage reading throughout the summer, students were given a raffle ticket for each book they read with the grand prize of a Mongoose BMX bike and helmet raffled during Wednesday's assembly. Professional BMX athlete Cam Wood was there to talk with students, perform a couple of jumps and help raffle off the bike provided by USA BMX Foundation and Mongoose.Wood, who also attended Chief Joseph Middle School and Bozeman High School, said it was important for him to come back home and do events like this to introduce and encourage students in both BMX and education.Sacajawea Middle School Principal told the assembled students Wood was an "example of what you can do, too. He put his mind to a goal and he did it." Twenty-one sixth and seventh graders participated in the program and collectively read around 200 books, said Eileen Zombro, who ran the summer reading program at the middle school. The school plans to hold the event again next year and hopes to have even more participants."This will help inspire kids to be life long readers," Zombro said.Zombro said it's especially important to have a reading program when students are out of school to help reduce the "summer slump," or the loss of academic and reading skills during the summer.The student participants were each awarded a certificate during the assembly and additional prizes, like water bottles and beanies, during a breakfast with Wood that followed.Katy Hines, a teacher at Sacajawea and involved in Gallatin Valley BMX, first connected the school and organization last year. A similar program was held but it was not limited to just one school due to the pandemic. Pairing reading with BMX is a great opportunity because the world of BMX is welcoming to all newcomers at any age, Hines said."It's an effort to promote reading, literacy and making healthy life choices," Hines said of the program. "… I want it in all the schools." Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 