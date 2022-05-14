The Montana Board of Regents are set to decide whether to name a proposed new building Gianforte Hall after the governor’s family foundation donated $50 million for its construction.
The regents will meet Wednesday and Thursday, with discussion on the building’s name likely to happen on Wednesday and a vote the following day.
The university announced the donation from the Gianforte Family Foundation in February. The money will be used to construct a building dedicated to its Gianforte School of Computing — named for an earlier donation from the foundation.
During a listening session held on April 27, a majority of the students, staff and residents who spoke were opposed to naming the building Gianforte Hall.
The Board of Regents’ own policy states that a building may not be named or dedicated in honor of a person employed by the university system or an elected official until one year after the end of their term.
The policy leaves room for exceptions, including for instances where the “giving warrants some form of recognition.” In a March meeting, a handful of regents indicated that the size and impact of the Gianforte donation could warrant an exception to the naming policy.
The regents are scheduled to vote Thursday.
MSU is also asking for millions in spending authority for a number of large projects, including $5 million of the $50 million donation to begin planning the construction of its computer science building, the proposed Gianforte Hall.
Other spending asks include $10 million to plan, design, repair, replace and install utility systems along South Seventh Avenue to upgrade infrastructure for current and future buildings in the south campus area.
The university is also asking to spend $2 million to design and renovate space for the MonArk Quantum Foundry research program, made possible by a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation to MSU and the University of Arkansas. The university has identified a possible location for the project in Barnard Hall.
If approved by the regents, MSU plans to spend another $2 million to design and construct an improved food court in the Strand Union Building. The plan has the support of the Associated Students of MSU. The university said food offerings in the building are limited by the infrastructure and space of the current layout.
MSU will ask to spend up to $500,000 to improve sidewalks and pedestrian access on campus. The university projects increased foot traffic on Grant Street between Norm Asbjornson Hall and the Black Box Theater due to nearby buildings, including the renovated Romney Hall and the Student Wellness Center.
The university also plans to tackle parking, asking to spend up to $3 million to design and construct paved parking at a lot south of Kagy Boulevard and east of South 11th Avenue.