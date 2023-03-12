Let the news come to you

The Montana Board of Public Education Friday unanimously approved a raft of changes to state regulations governing the quality of K-12 public schools, officially bringing to a close a multi-tiered process that began nearly three years ago.

Prior to the board’s vote, member Tim Tharp proclaimed the moment as the “end of a very long road,” and one that generated an “unprecedented” level of public comment. The revisions targeted a section of administrative rules — Chapter 55 — laying out how public schools in the state are accredited, from requirements around staffing levels and certification to policy- and curriculum-related expectations for locally elected trustees. Tharp, who chairs the board’s accreditation committee, noted that the board received feedback on the proposed changes from “literally thousands of teachers, administrators, school board trustees, legislators, college leaders, parents and other Montanans.”

“Our PDF of raw comment received officially by the Board of Public Ed alone was nearly 600 pages long,” said Tharp, adding that members of the public also sent comments to individual board members and weighed in during in-person meetings.


