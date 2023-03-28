Two Bozeman School Board trustees up for reelection this year are running unopposed.
Greg Neil and Kevin Black are seasoned trustees who’ve survived a pandemic and the ousting of a superintendent. They are now staring down the barrel of a $4.1 million budget shortfall and major teacher job cuts.
They were the only candidates to file paperwork to run for the open board seats before the March 24 deadline.
You might say they’ve paid their dues.
Both trustees agreed that the biggest challenge they’ve faced as board members has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Neil said it’s not something anyone signed up for, including trustees, parents and kids.
“Every time there was any kind of a decision that was made, 50% of our community thought it was right and 50% of our community thought it was wrong,” Neil said, “Which made it a really, really hard place to be as a school board and a trustee during that time, and I’m thankful that it’s behind us.”
Black said the hardships caused by the pandemic went beyond the board and the school level. When he submitted his paperwork to run for the board, Black said COVID-19 had not reached the U.S. yet. He said he was also unaware of the situation the board was facing with its superintendent.
“I’m not afraid of a challenge. A lot of times, I look at challenges as just opportunities...to figure out how we can do better and be better,” Black said.
Black and Neil also agreed that the biggest hurdle moving forward will be the cuts the district must make as a result of the current budget shortfall.
Neil said they knew going in that opening another high school would create budget issues down the road. That, coupled with an unforeseen decline in enrollment post-COVID-19, placed the district in its current situation.
Greg Neil
Neil, who chairs the school board, has a wife and four children. Three of his children are in the Bozeman School District, and one is attending Montana State University. Neil works as a partner at an independent insurance agency. Neil’s wife, Kara, is a physical therapist and the leader of Project Connect, an organization that brings volunteers into schools.
Neil has been on the school board for more than six years. Before that, he participated in levy and bond promotion for the district. Both he and his wife have tried to be involved parents, as well.
When he joined the school board, Neil was appointed to fill an empty seat. He said he was approached by district leadership and asked to interview.
“I did that, and I was selected by the board at that time,” Neil said. “I didn’t have a specific agenda. I’ve never had an agenda, I guess as a potential or now a current school board trustee. It’s been a method for me to give back to my community and to be a part of something that is important.”
Neil said he’s excited by the things that are going on in the Bozeman School District and is looking forward to supporting the district’s educational goals. Staying on the board, he said, will maintain the board’s current stability.
When asked why he makes a good trustee, Neil said he’s always ready to listen to people and hear both negative and positive feedback about what’s going on in the district. As a parent with kids in the district, sitting on the school board gives him a lens to be able to empathize with and understand other parents.
“My purpose of being here as a trustee, my number one purpose is to support the education of all Bozeman kids,” Neil said. “It’s not any more or less than that. Bozeman School District has a long history of providing all of Bozeman’s kids with an opportunity for a high-quality education. I want to continue to be a part of that.”
Kevin Black
Black is married and has two kids in the district, and he works in commercial real estate and development. This is his third year on the school board. Before that, he was on the Bozeman Schools Foundation board for nine years.
“Being on the Foundation, I kind of got an insight into the school district,” Black said. “The reason that I started out with the Foundation was because I had an interest in helping the schools more than just being involved in an individual PAC (Parent Advisory Council) at each school.”
Black has also been in the Lion’s Club in the past and has coached various youth sports teams.
A pandemic welcomed Black to the board, and he said it meant a lot of hard work and challenges to get through it. He also cited the hiring of a new school superintendent as a challenge he faced as a new trustee.
“I just want to support the community, support the students and the staff that are in the district and just continue to learn and provide insight that would be different from other board members,” Black said.
Black said he’s willing to ask questions, and it’s important for him to be prepared for board meetings and be ready to do the work. He said it’s powerful to be able to go into the schools and see what’s really going on, especially post-COVID-19. In addition, Black said he’s fortunate to have a job that allows him the flexibility to spend time in the schools.
Continuing to make teachers and administrators feel supported is key, according to Black. He said he’s proud to be a citizen of a city that supports public education
“In this process of running and being on the board, it’s really helped me to realize that we’re a public school system and public schools are required to take anybody and everybody through the door,” Black said. “And I think sometimes people forget that, but that’s the unique thing of a public school.”
