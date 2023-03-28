Let the news come to you

Two Bozeman School Board trustees up for reelection this year are running unopposed.

Greg Neil and Kevin Black are seasoned trustees who’ve survived a pandemic and the ousting of a superintendent. They are now staring down the barrel of a $4.1 million budget shortfall and major teacher job cuts.

They were the only candidates to file paperwork to run for the open board seats before the March 24 deadline.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

