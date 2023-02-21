Let the news come to you

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday discussed the fiscal ramifications of House Bill 408, which would raise the cap on two programs that provide aid to students through donations.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings. The Student Scholarship Organization and the Innovative Educational Program are programs that use donations to provide assistance to students in the form of scholarships or transformational education.

Donors receive a tax credit for giving to the programs with a dollar-for-dollar match up to $200,000. HB 408 would raise the total tax credit amounts allowed under the law from $2 million in 2023 to $5 million in 2024.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

