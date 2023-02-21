The House Appropriations Committee on Monday discussed the fiscal ramifications of House Bill 408, which would raise the cap on two programs that provide aid to students through donations.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings. The Student Scholarship Organization and the Innovative Educational Program are programs that use donations to provide assistance to students in the form of scholarships or transformational education.
Donors receive a tax credit for giving to the programs with a dollar-for-dollar match up to $200,000. HB 408 would raise the total tax credit amounts allowed under the law from $2 million in 2023 to $5 million in 2024.
The amounts would then go up 20% for every subsequent year until the bill expires in 2029.
In addition, the bill states that if a district receives donations above specified amounts, the excess donations remit to the superintendent of public instruction. The superintendent would then redistribute those funds to school districts across the state.
Dylan Klapmeier, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s education advisor, spoke on Gianforte’s behalf in favor of the bill.
Increasing the cap is important, Klapmeier said, because the estimated demand for these program dollars is around $9 million, and the current $2 million cap was met in under 10 minutes this year.
On the public side, Klapmeier said that the bill would ensure that the funding will be more equally distributed throughout the state.
Emily Dean, the Director of Advocacy for the Montana School Boards Association, expressed her support for the public side of the bill, and Ross Izard of ACE Scholarships said he was excited about the number of scholarships his organization will be able to give out in the coming year.
Eric Burke of the Montana Federation of Public Employees opposed the bill for the same reasons his organization has been opposed to this legislation since 2015.
He said the scholarships should not go to schools that have no accountability in areas such as accreditation.
Burke objected to the dollar-for-dollar tax credit, saying it allows people to divert their entire tax bill to an area of their choice. Public or private, he said, it’s bad fiscal and tax policy. He added that the bill would not prevent someone from being a donor and also being a beneficiary of the scholarships.
Rose Bender of the Montana Budget and Policy Center said the bill is not a good use of taxpayer dollars, and she prefers the money be directly invested in an equitable way in the public education system.{/div}
