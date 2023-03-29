A major infrastructure bill that includes a $23.5 million appropriation to build Gallatin College in Bozeman returned to the House floor on Wednesday and cleared an initial hurdle.
House Bill 5, sponsored by Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, passed its first floor vote unanimously.
The bill includes more than $1 billion for a long list of projects around the state, including many in the Montana University System. The bill includes $26 million in repairs and $211 million in capital development projects for Montana State University and its satellite colleges.
Some of that money came in the form of inflationary adjustment funding. Hopkins said some of the items listed in the bill are “authority only” funds.
“Authority only. ... is not the state spending dollars,” he said. “It is the state giving approval to, say the university system, to either spend private dollars that they have already raised for a projector us giving them permission to go out and raise private dollars for a project.”
Gallatin College is a two-year program under the umbrella of Montana State University that offers trade programs. It doesn’t have a dedicated campus, so its students have classes at a number of different locations around the area.
The Gallatin College section of HB 5 calls for $23.5 million in state funds to go toward the college. MSU would then have to raise another $22.5 million to complete the process.
If the bill is signed into law as is, a plan for Gallatin College has to be delivered and reviewed through the Montana Department of Administration and delivered to the budget director by Sept. 30.
The budget director has the authority to not adopt the plan and has to provide reasons if that occurs. The university then has 60 days to respond. The process is repeated until the budget director adopts the plan or has the effort terminated.
MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig said there’s no reason to believe there will be an amendment to pull out the Gallatin College section of the bill.
As for how MSU will raise the funds, Ellig said it’s too early to tell.
“We’re going to take one day at a time because the bill hasn’t even passed the Legislature yet and we haven’t even gotten through the budget director process yet,” Ellig said. “It’s a big project and we’re just going to cross one bridge at a time.”
