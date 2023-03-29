Gallatin College
Gallatin College's east campus is pictured here on Feb. 23.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A major infrastructure bill that includes a $23.5 million appropriation to build Gallatin College in Bozeman returned to the House floor on Wednesday and cleared an initial hurdle.

House Bill 5, sponsored by Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, passed its first floor vote unanimously.

The bill includes more than $1 billion for a long list of projects around the state, including many in the Montana University System. The bill includes $26 million in repairs and $211 million in capital development projects for Montana State University and its satellite colleges.


