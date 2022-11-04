Big Sky School District launched its first early-kindergarten program for 4-year-old children this school year, as finding affordable and available child care remains a challenge for many families.
The new program, which began at the start of the school year, is already at capacity with 20 students enrolled.
“One of the pinch points for our community is access to child care and effective preparation for kids as they enter the school environment,” said Brittany Shirley, principal of Ophir Elementary School.
The only options for Big Sky are the Montessori-based Discovery Academy for children who are potty-trained and Morningstar Learning Center for infants six months and older.
As the district has grown during the pandemic, it has tried to remain responsive to the needs of its families, Shirley said. The free program has been a stress relief for the families enrolled in it.
“Depending on the number of days every week, you can run anywhere from $500 to $1,200 a month (in child care) and so that makes a really big difference to these working families,” she said. “And these kids love coming to school.”
The school would love to expand and have two classrooms, but its building is at capacity now, according to Shirley. When the elementary school wing was constructed about six years ago, it was built knowing it would need to be expanded and is already equipped with wiring to make that growth easier.
“We would have to make that building expansion before we could do the program expansion,” Shirley said.
There’s an expansion underway for the middle school and it’s likely the district wouldn’t begin planning expansions for its elementary wing until that project is wrapped, Shirley said.
While Montana doesn’t have a standard publicly funded pre-K option, state law allows districts to enroll children under kindergarten-age in exceptional circumstances and receive state funding for the students, according to Shirley. The Big Sky school board adopted its policy in January 2022 to begin enrolling 4-year-old students.
“We started this program under the exceptional circumstances that our community has limited access for these young learners,” she said.
But with state funding based on the previous year’s student enrollment, the district needed money to launch its first year. It received two matching grants of $55,000 from the Big Sky Resort Area District and the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation to start the program.
“The first year of programming is always really hard because the way school counts go, you get the money for kids the following year,” Shirley said. “So, we don’t actually get funding for starting this program until our next fiscal year.”
The program works off a kindergarten curriculum and is geared toward introducing and preparing children for school. The students do a lot of play-based and inquiry-based learning, with circle time, learning to ask questions and be observant of their environment and plenty of recess time.
“We can expose them to strong early reading readiness skills and strong mathematic foundational skills within our context that would feed right into kindergarten,” Shirley said. “And the research shows that there’s such a better outcome for kids when they have that (experience) that leads into their learning environments.”
The students also have music, art, library and health enhancement time.
“We really consider it like a year one kindergarten program,” Shirley said. “A lot of the 4K program is school readiness and how to function as a community of learners and what that means to be part of a bigger community.”
Each school morning, Shirley is on bus duty and loves seeing the 4K students arrive to school.
“It adds a whole different level of joy,” she said. “They’re at the beginning of their education and have so much questioning and wonder and excitement. It’s a really uplifting experience.”
