Big Sky School District launched its first early-kindergarten program for 4-year-old children this school year, as finding affordable and available child care remains a challenge for many families.

The new program, which began at the start of the school year, is already at capacity with 20 students enrolled.

“One of the pinch points for our community is access to child care and effective preparation for kids as they enter the school environment,” said Brittany Shirley, principal of Ophir Elementary School.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

