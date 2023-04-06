Let the news come to you

Big Sky School District is asking for a $19 million bond on the May 2 ballot in order to complete phase three of a master building plan that dates back to 2019.

Big Sky School Superintendent Dustin Shipman said this is the last phase in a project that has so far seen athletic and educational space expansions at Lone Peak High School.

Phase one worked on outdoor athletic facilities, an artificial turf field, an all-weather track, bleachers and dirt work for phase two. Phase two consisted of adding a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) lab, reworking traffic flow and preparing for phase three.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

