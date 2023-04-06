Big Sky School District is asking for a $19 million bond on the May 2 ballot in order to complete phase three of a master building plan that dates back to 2019.
Big Sky School Superintendent Dustin Shipman said this is the last phase in a project that has so far seen athletic and educational space expansions at Lone Peak High School.
Phase one worked on outdoor athletic facilities, an artificial turf field, an all-weather track, bleachers and dirt work for phase two. Phase two consisted of adding a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) lab, reworking traffic flow and preparing for phase three.
Phases one and two were paid for with a $23.5 million bond that passed in 2020. The new bond will be folded in with the previous bond with a duration of 17 years.
The third phase, if this bond passes, would add a 1,100-seat gym to accommodate athletic teams as the school moves from class C to class B. The current gym, which will remain in use, seats 365.
The cost for the bond would be $9.24 per year per $100,000 of a home’s taxable value.
School board member Kara Edgar said that some debt is rolling off of taxpayers’ bills, “so the tax burden will essentially be unchanged for the community. It stays very, very steady.”
Edgar said when the high school opened in 2009, there were only 66 students. Today, there are about 135 with continued growth projected at about 2% per year.
Phase one has been complete since Oct. 2021. Phase 2 will be under construction until around August. Shipman hopes to start phase three as soon as possible when phase two wraps up.
Both Shipman and Edgar said practice space is an issue right now. Kids are having to stay late into the evening to have their practice time, and the gym cannot accommodate other non-school teams that are looking for practice space.
The school has a need for gym space from a student athlete standpoint, and Big Sky has a need for gym space for public use, as well, Shipman said. When you have teams from different grade levels, varsity and junior varsity teams and boys’ and girls’ teams, the gym space gets overwhelmed.
“All of a sudden, you’re looking at six teams that want two hours’ worth of practice, and school ends at 3:30. You just can’t do it. It’s too much,” Shipman said.
Keeping athletes so late interferes with homework and family time, as well, Shipman said.
Edgar said the public has shown support for this bond and that being able to solve some issues with that support is empowering.
Big Sky School District is hosting a public informational meeting about the bond at 6:30 p.m. on April 19 at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Gallatin Gateway.
Voters will receive their ballots by mail in mid-April, and they must be returned to the Gallatin County elections office by the May 2 election date.
