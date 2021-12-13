Big Sky program aims to build girls' confidence, interest in STEM By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Dec 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 STEM Sisters participants create a necklace spelling out their names in binary code during the program’s first year in 2019. Courtesy of Amy Hunter STEM Sisters participant creates a necklace spelling out their name in binary code during the program's first year in 2019. Courtesy of Amy Hunter STEM Sisters participants create a necklace spelling out their names in binary code during the program's first year in 2019. Courtesy of Amy Hunter Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a middle school teacher, Amy Hunter said she was surprised by the number of girls who would say they weren’t good at math and science.Hunter, now the Big Sky branch coordinator of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country, has since launched a program designed to inspire young girls’ interest in STEM from a young age and encourage teenage girls’ confidence in the field.As Hunter delved into the issue, she found a study from the University of Houston that found by the age of 6, many girls had lost interest in STEM or decided they weren’t good at math or science. STEM Sisters started in 2019 with five eighth graders paired with five kindergarten and first graders. It slowed down briefly due to the pandemic when schools closed in March 2020. Students began meeting virtually for the fall of 2020 and resumed in person again in February 2021.The group stayed at five pairs during 2020 but this year added eight new matches bringing it to 26 students. There are two “Littles,” or kindergarten and first graders, who are looking for matches with mentors.“Let’s get them early so they have fun with STEM and so they can be with their mentor through the bulk of elementary school,” Hunter said.The first year Hunter started the program, she said she was surprised by how many eighth grade girls thought they wouldn’t be capable of it or doubted their abilities. Hunter said she had to encourage them and remind them not to doubt themselves.“Part of it is helping them remember what they enjoy about STEM,” she said.The students meet for 30 minutes each week throughout the school year. Many of the projects involve multiple weeks of work, with students designing and redesigning their creations to improve them. The projects are designed to be age-appropriate and engaging, Hunter said. Some of the popular ones in the last year included building a tower out of 100 toothpicks and 100 marshmallows, designing a miniature sled out of popsicle sticks and seeing how far it can travel on a jump and using beads to show students how to write their names in binary code.In an upcoming project, the students will study different varieties of apples, looking at their colors, taste and texture.“It’ll start them thinking of all of the things that go into making a determination and doing a scientific analysis,” Hunter said.The program also invites women in professional STEM fields to talk with the group. In the past, they’ve had a wildlife biologist who worked with Yellowstone National Park, a computer programmer and the comptroller at Big Sky Resort.“There are women working in this (field) and loving it,” Hunter said. “… It really reinforces to the Bigs and Littles that it is a really valuable career path.”The program benefits both sides of the mentorship, with the elementary students learning STEM can be fun and the older students gaining confidence in their own STEM abilities, Hunter said.The older students realize how capable they are through their mentorship with the younger student while the younger girls have someone to ask questions of that they might not feel comfortable asking an adult.It was inspiring to “see that confidence and ease grow” between the pairs, Hunter said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Tags Amy Hunter Older Student School Education Student Grader Confidence Program Stem Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. 