After looking into the program at the recommendation of a school board member, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said he liked the benefits the schools participating in the program have seen, including reduced anxiety, increased attendance and more connections between parents and schools.
While Belgrade schools have not seen the same types of violence seen in other states, it has seen increased reported levels of anxiety and uncertainty in students since 2020, Saunders said. The program will hopefully create a more positive school environment and help students feel connected to their school.
“It was having someone to acknowledge them as they came into the door, saying ‘Hi, thanks for being here,’” Saunders said. “It’s the little things that add up to the big things.”
A training will be held July 26 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Heck school boardroom. The response from families has been positive so far, Saunders said, with around 20 people scheduled to attend. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Saunders at 406-924-2492.
“It’s going to take time to perfect the program. We want to make sure we’ve prepared everyone as best as we can to make sure it’s a success,” he said.
Depending on how many parents show up for the training, the district will make decisions on timing and placement of the volunteers in the school buildings. It’s possible the program will start in one or two buildings while the program’s capacity grows to expand into other schools.
“We’ll have to flesh that out,” Saunders said.
Saunders stressed that the parents weren’t to act as disciplinarians, but instead would be “another set of eyes and ears,” with more adults in the building acting as a helpful behavior management tool.
Like many districts, Belgrade has struggle to hire para-educators, classroom aids and other classified staff that would typically help to monitor students in recess, class breaks and other unstructured times of the day.
“This is an opportunity for us to have community members help us with a need,” Saunders said.
In collaboration with the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, the district is also working on a program called BOSS, which would partner with local businesses to allow their employees to volunteer or substitute wages to act as a substitute teacher. The BOSS substitutes would primarily be used on days teachers are out for professional development trainings, according to Saunders.
“It’s an opportunity to get the business community into our schools,” Saunders said. “Both of these programs would hopefully enhance the communication between the district and community in several ways.”
Increasing the number of people connected to the schools is a positive for Belgrade and the district, Saunders said.
“I’m just grateful that we have people that are willing to step up and make this a viable program for Belgrade Schools,” he said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.