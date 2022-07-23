Let the news come to you

The Belgrade School District plans to roll out a new program to increase the number of adults in its buildings and hopefully reduce student anxiety.

The Parents on Duty program was originally started in a Louisiana school under the name Dads on Duty with the goal of reducing the number of behavioral issues in a high school. Other states have also adopted the model.

After looking into the program at the recommendation of a school board member, Superintendent Godfrey Saunders said he liked the benefits the schools participating in the program have seen, including reduced anxiety, increased attendance and more connections between parents and schools.

