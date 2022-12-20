Belgrade School District bus driver Heather Garity won $10,000 from financial technology company Kasasa and used it to purchase heated gloves, vests and jackets for fellow drivers. (Courtesy of Kasasa)
When Garity saw the contest mentioned in a newsletter from her bank Sky Federal Credit Union — where she has a Kasasa account — she immediately thought of her coworkers. Gifting the drivers with heated clothes was a way to recognize them for their hard work and say thank you, Garity said.
“They don’t ever think about themselves. They think about what to do for the kids and what’s best for the kids,” she said.
In a news release, Kasasa said the contest launched through community banks and credit unions was an opportunity for people to share their stories and connect with their loved ones.
The 34 drivers had the choice between heated gloves, a heated vest or a heated jacket. Garity said it was important for her to include the substitute drivers too, because they’re often doing the job when the regular drivers can’t.
She was glad for the timing of the money, too. She put an order in over the weekend and expects them to arrive before the schools return from winter break on January 2.
“Here in Montana, January and February is usually the coldest and so I know they will be very happy to have them when we go back,” she said.
With drivers arriving at 5 or 5:30 a.m., they inspect their buses in the cold, checking the windows, mirrors and tires. They also inspect the inside of the bus and leave it running for around 20 minutes to try and warm it up before picking up students.
“We try our best to get them warm before we get them on the bus. It’s a 40-foot box so it’s hard to heat up fast.”
After picking up around 60 students in around an hour, the drivers drop them off at school and then repeat the process for the afternoon route.
The winter can be an especially stressful time for drivers, Garity said.
“Montana doesn’t know the meaning of a snow day,” Garity said with a laugh. “We never have off. We have to drive in the snow and on the ice.”
Those added winter challenges reinforced why she felt it was important for her coworkers to have the heated clothes.
This is Garity’s fifth year driving, and she said she loves being there for the students. It was important for the students to have someone they could talk to and trust in her, especially for ones who might not have the best home life.
“We listen to stories. We listen to jokes. We dry up tears and we tend to booboos,” she said.
The money for heated clothes was announced to drivers last week, with all of them surprised by the news. One told Garity the gift restored their faith in humanity while another said that money could do a lot for Garity’s own family.
“I said ‘I had what I need. When you have what you need, you share and you give and that’s what I wanted to do,’” she said.
