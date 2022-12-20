Kasasa $10,000 prize

Belgrade School District bus driver Heather Garity won $10,000 from financial technology company Kasasa and used it to purchase heated gloves, vests and jackets for fellow drivers. (Courtesy of Kasasa)

 Courtesy of Kasasa

A Belgrade school bus driver received $10,000 to surprise her fellow drivers with heated gloves, vests or jackets this winter.

The money, from a “These are my people” contest run by a financial technology company called Kasasa, was awarded to Heather Garity last week.

When Garity saw the contest mentioned in a newsletter from her bank Sky Federal Credit Union — where she has a Kasasa account — she immediately thought of her coworkers. Gifting the drivers with heated clothes was a way to recognize them for their hard work and say thank you, Garity said.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

