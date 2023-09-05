Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Belgrade School Board plans to fill an open position this week after a trustee resigned because of prostitution-related charges.

In July, 18 people, including trustee Brian Heck, were charged with patronizing a prostitute, among other charges. The investigation was carried out by the Bozeman Police Department, who, according to court documents, posted online advertisements for prostitution and set up meetings to meet up with those who responded. When people came to the meeting, they were arrested by officers.

Heck was elected in 2022. Board Chair Holly Murray announced in a news release that Heck had resigned his position on July 21.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Bouman can be reached at 406-582-2648 or pbouman@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.