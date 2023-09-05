The Belgrade School Board plans to fill an open position this week after a trustee resigned because of prostitution-related charges.
In July, 18 people, including trustee Brian Heck, were charged with patronizing a prostitute, among other charges. The investigation was carried out by the Bozeman Police Department, who, according to court documents, posted online advertisements for prostitution and set up meetings to meet up with those who responded. When people came to the meeting, they were arrested by officers.
Heck was elected in 2022. Board Chair Holly Murray announced in a news release that Heck had resigned his position on July 21.
Murray said the board will interview three candidates and appoint one of them to the position on Sept. 7. The applicants are Jennifer Erickson, Rocky Smith and Walter Derzay. The board hopes to swear in the new trustee at its Sept. 11 meeting, Murray said. Whoever the board decides on will serve in the position until Heck’s term would have expired in May 2024.
Rocky Smith
If appointed, Rocky Smith would like the board to study how the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s population growth have affected the quality of education in the district. Also, Smith said, it is important to improve teacher retention and find out why teachers might want to leave Belgrade.
Smith also said he would like to address food insecurity and mental health.
“We need to understand,” Smith said. “We need to work with kids to try to help them cope with the situations that they’re in, whether it’s economic, bullying — whatever the situation is, I think it’s really important that the school put the time and energy into making sure that kids are gonna be supported.”
Smith owns his own mining and processing consultation company, RA Smith & Associates. Smith said he has two grandchildren in Belgrade schools and his wife works as an attendance secretary for the district. He also said he has spent time guest teaching chemistry classes at the high school.
Jennifer Erickson
If appointed, Jennifer Erickson would prioritize more parent involvement in the district. She also said she would like to help the district deal with the county’s growing population by meeting the demand for more school staff.
The board will also need to be “forward thinking” in managing its facilities by accounting for the rising prices of property and construction, Erickson said.
Erickson has been on the Gallatin County Open Lands Board since 2007. She also served on the board for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Gallatin County from 2010 to 2015.
Erickson said she has two children in Belgrade schools. Currently, she is a branch manager for AgWest Farm Credit.
Walter Derzay
If appointed, Walter Derzay said would address the “massive rate of expansion” in the school district. He said he hopes the board will be able to offer staff more competitive salaries and benefits to “attract and retain the best teachers in the state.”
He also said he supports a parent’s right to be involved in their child’s education.
“I want to make sure parents have a strong voice in their children’s education,” Derzay said. “It’s not us as the school inviting the parents to the table, it’s the parent’s table. When it involves their kids, we should be putting the parents in charge of the kids’ education.”
Derzay said he has previously driven school buses for the Belgrade district and has worked in the bus office as a dispatcher. Currently, he said he works as a garbage truck driver for L&L Site Services Inc.
Derzay said he has nine children who “either have attended, will attend or currently are attending Belgrade schools.” His wife is also a special education paraprofessional for the district.
If not appointed to the vacant position, Derzay said, he will still run for a board position in the future. According to the board website, two members’ terms will expire in 2024.
