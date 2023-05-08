Let the news come to you

Culinary arts teacher Kortney Douma stood at the center of a whirlwind at Belgrade High School on Monday as 10 students banged pots and pans and found homes for bowls full of butter after their trip to Washington D.C. for the ProStart national cooking competition May 2-4.

As the students’ chatter mixed with the inspirational notes of Disney showtunes on the stereo, Douma talked of her pride and attachment to the juniors and seniors in her ProStart class, some of whom she has taught since they were in elementary school.

ProStart has been running nationwide for 23 years and is a two-year culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students. Each year, ProStart teams compete against others in their state for a chance at nationals in Washington D.C., where they compete against some pretty stiff competition.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

