Culinary arts instructor Kortney Douma, front, stands with her culinary ProStart team — from left, Matthew Smith, Justin Garcia, Colter Blank, Ryan Ecker and Olivia Reinbold. The team went to the national competition in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.
Provided by Kortney Douma
Food is plated and ready to go at this year's national ProStart culinary competition in Washington, D.C. Belgrade High School took a team to nationals earlier this month.
Provided by Kortney Douma
Culinary arts teacher Kortney Douma stood at the center of a whirlwind at Belgrade High School on Monday as 10 students banged pots and pans and found homes for bowls full of butter after their trip to Washington D.C. for the ProStart national cooking competition May 2-4.
As the students’ chatter mixed with the inspirational notes of Disney showtunes on the stereo, Douma talked of her pride and attachment to the juniors and seniors in her ProStart class, some of whom she has taught since they were in elementary school.
ProStart has been running nationwide for 23 years and is a two-year culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students. Each year, ProStart teams compete against others in their state for a chance at nationals in Washington D.C., where they compete against some pretty stiff competition.
ProStart is the link between the classroom and the food service industry, Douma said, where participating students can get food safety certifications and learn culinary and restaurant management skills.
Douma has been doing ProStart all four years she’s been at Belgrade High. The first year, the team got second in both the culinary and the restaurant management competitions. COVID-19 canceled the following year of competition.
Heartbreak plagued the program’s third year. Douma’s team won both categories, but logistics issues caused the competition to be voided. She said it was particularly hard for her seniors, who would not get another chance at nationals.
Instead, Douma was able to take the team to Colorado to visit some culinary schools.
“I was able to take our hurt from that and turn it into something that is memorable,” she said.
This year, Douma’s team scored first-place finishes again in both categories, and she finally got to take 10 students to D.C. Douma said the win made her feel like last year’s win wasn’t just a fluke.
At the national competition, culinary teams had 60 minutes to create a three-course meal. They knew what they were cooking ahead of time, but they couldn’t use any electrical implements.
“Basically, I relate it to camping cooking,” Douma said. “So, they get two burners and basically a bucket of ice to create these really elaborate dishes.”
Tight space at the stove means students don’t just practice cooking — they also rehearse choreography for where everyone should be at any point in the cooking process.
On the restaurant management side of the competition, the team had to come up with a full business pitch for a restaurant, including concept, theme, interior design, floor plan and marketing. They then have to survive a rapid-fire round of questioning from judges who work in the profession.
“There’s a lot to it, and it’s intense,” Douma said. “At state level, we’re kind of a big fish in a small pond, but when you go to the nationals and you’re up against these magnate schools that are literally trade schools for high school kids...we were up against some serious competition.”
Some of the other schools’ teams learned from professional chefs, Douma said.
Out of 46 states, Douma’s culinary team got 32nd, and her management team got 44th.
Douma said Montana is very new to ProStart, and she learned a lot from her first national competition. Given time, she said the state could be a contender.
“They definitely made me proud,” said Douma. “It’s just been an incredible experience for them and for me.”
It was the first year in ProStart for junior Olivia Reinbold, who found her way into culinary arts through a happy accident.
When she moved to Belgrade High mid-year, Reinbold was randomly placed in a cooking class. Since then, she has found a love for the art.
“I just felt at home in here, and I just stuck with it, I guess,” she said. “This class gives us a lot of opportunities to get a feel for what the industry is actually going to look like.”
Reinbold and her partner were in charge of dessert, a triple-layer krumkake dome covered in semi-sweet chocolate. The first layer was filled with a pomegranate mint sauce, the second layer had lemon curd and the third layer was pastry cream. The whole thing was topped off with Bavarian cream.
Reinbold called going to nationals “the experience of a lifetime,” even though they didn’t place high.
“It was our first year at nationals, so we’re happy with it,” Reinbold said. “But next year, we’re going to go back and do better.”
Senior Matthew Smith loves cooking because it brings people joy.
Smith has been learning from Douma since fifth grade. He said he started out because he liked the teacher, but he ended up sticking with it.
“She kind of gave me the love and inspiration to be in the kitchen,” Smith said.
At nationals, Smith was the team’s manager. He oversaw the cooking, kept the chefs calm and on track and would have had to step in for anyone who couldn’t finish.
Smith said he liked the teamwork of the role, but it’s a lot more responsibility than people think it is.
Smith has thought a lot about whether he wants to go into the culinary field. He likes that there’s always room for improvement, but it’s a very stressful job. He’ll be staying in Bozeman for a couple years after graduation. He’s thought about being an aerial firefighter, but he’s also considered going to the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Colorado.
Until he decides, he’ll keep cooking for family and friends.
“I feel like food is one thing that can bring anybody together,” he said.
