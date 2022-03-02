A Belgrade elementary school class is teaching students math and social skills through a fundraiser for the food bank and a tour of a local grocery store.
For the last seven or so years, Michelle Anderson’s second grade class at Ridge View Elementary School collects coin donations before taking a class trip to Town & Country Foods to purchase items for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
After collecting donations for the last few weeks, Anderson’s class shopped at Town & Country on Wednesday morning before dropping off their donations at the food bank.
The project gives students hands-on experience with identifying money, counting, writing thank you cards and shopping in a store. It’s designed to start conversations with the students on “being able to think of others and really considering what’s a need and what’s a want,” Anderson said.
During class discussions, students will often talk about being able to help meet a basic need by helping to feed people. Anderson then talks with them about how people also need love and how their fundraiser is “kind of a way of showing love and kindness,” she said.
With the help of matching donations from Town & Country and a parent of a former student — and a $200 donation form the owner of Rosa’s Pizza — the students raised over $1,000 this year.
Anderson recalls students who have used their tooth fairy money, completed extra chores at home to earn money and collected donations from their church.
“It’s amazing how generous people can be,” Anderson said.
During their shopping trip to Town & Country, the students were divided into groups with a chaperone and a list of what to purchase for the food bank.
In previous years, the project was held to coincide with the Can the Griz fundraiser in November. With COVID-19 numbers high at that time, Anderson said the school decided to reschedule the project.
With the change in timing, the shopping list this year included less cans and more items like laundry detergent, coffee and cereal, Anderson said.
Anderson, who works at Town & Country part-time, started the project when the store was Lee and Dad’s Grocery and has continued with the support of its new owners.
In addition to matching the student’s donations, the store pays for the bus used during the trip and gives a guided tour of the different departments, complete with samples at each stop, Anderson said.
After purchasing all the food, students travel to the food bank where they help unload the donations and get a tour of the food bank. During the tour, Anderson said students will often be surprised at the number of people who rely on the food bank and how all of the available food has been donated.
“We’ll talk about how the food bank is for people who maybe someone in their family got sick and they couldn’t work for a couple months, or maybe families lost their job and just need help getting the money to get food until they can find another job,” Anderson said.
Each year, the work and effort put in by the students along with the support of parents, the school and local businesses is amazing, Anderson said.
“It’s hopefully giving a little bit of hope and inspiration to people,” she said.