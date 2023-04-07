A battle of the bands fundraiser on March 31 and April 1 raised more than $10,000 for the Belgrade High music department. The music department is hoping to replace the practice rooms at Belgrade High, pictured here on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
The first annual Belgrade Battle of the Bands saw hundreds of people show up to support the Belgrade Schools' music department to the tune of more than $10,000, according to a news release from event organizers sent this week.
Sponsored by the Panther Music Boosters, the two-day event pitted local bands against each other for some pretty rockin’ prizes.
The cover bands competed on March 31 for a shot at an Epiphone SG Classic Worn P-90S Electric Guitar from Music Villa and a Marshall MG15FX Amp donated by Ekroth Music.
Local bands Tyran't, Scott’s Garage, Wilde Hix and The Hall Passes — a newly formed band featuring four Belgrade music teachers — all played. Wilde Hix took home the grand prize. Just one point behind them was Tyran’t, which won a $100 gift certificate to Music Villa.
Four celebrity judges scored the bands on stage presence and professionalism, technical ability, difficulty, appearance and creativity. The judges included Sugarland guitarist Thad Beaty; Annie Clements, who recently performed at The Grammys; Pinky and the Floyd’s Luke Flansburg; and Journey Church pastor Brandon Edwards.
The People’s Choice Award went to Scott’s Garage.
According to the release, Belgrade High School sophomore Hannah Main got up to entertain the crowd with a performance of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”
When her backing track played the wrong song, judges Beaty and Clements jumped onstage, grabbed a guitar donated by Gibson for the raffle and played and sang backup for Main’s number.
A video of the performance shared on Clements’ social media pages has been viewed more than 2,500 times, the release stated.
On April 1, six original bands played for a shot at a 4-hour recording session at Jereco Studios, the Eagle radio station playing their professionally recorded song and an opening gig at Music in the Mountains in Big Sky this summer.
Emma and the Ledge, Shock, Bottlecap, Liquid Gnar, J.A.D.E. and False Fiction all played in front of a new slate of judges: Paige Rasmussen, lead singer of Paige and the People’s Band; Jake Flemming of Pinky and the Floyd; and Joshua McKendry of Basecamp Recording Studio, who is a producer, audio engineer, composer and educator.
Best Original Band and the People’s Choice Awards both went to Liquid Gnar, whose drummer is Belgrade Middle School band teacher Kurt Binder.
On April 6, a random act of kindness resulted from the event. Liquid Gnar donated the recording session it won to Emma and the Ledge, who won the award for best Belgrade student band.
Binder said via email, “We have collectively decided to gift this studio time to Emma and the Ledge. They are fantastic and absolutely deserve it!”
Based on the success of this year's show, the Panther Music Boosters are already planning a second annual event.
