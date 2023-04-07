Let the news come to you

The first annual Belgrade Battle of the Bands saw hundreds of people show up to support the Belgrade Schools' music department to the tune of more than $10,000, according to a news release from event organizers sent this week. 

Sponsored by the Panther Music Boosters, the two-day event pitted local bands against each other for some pretty rockin’ prizes.

The cover bands competed on March 31 for a shot at an Epiphone SG Classic Worn P-90S Electric Guitar from Music Villa and a Marshall MG15FX Amp donated by Ekroth Music.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

