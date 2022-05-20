The Willson Auditorium filled with pre-concert bustle Friday as the performers of the Bozeman Symphony came in from the spring snow. The symphony’s audience that day was 900-some fourth graders.
Conducted by Norman Huynh, the Bozeman Symphony performed the final movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, “Ode to Joy.” Seventeen local schools and 15 home-schooled students attended, according to Andrew Loftus, director of fine arts for Bozeman Public Schools.
This was the latest of the Symphony’s annual performances for fourth graders, who can choose to join their school orchestra, band, or chorus when they enter fifth grade.
The downtown auditorium had the ambiance of a calm school lunchroom, with kids playing patty-cake and waving to friends across the aisles before Huynh bounded onstage.
Huynh, the Bozeman Symphony’s music director, first introduced the orchestra by having each instrument section play individually.
Then he had the kids “say” their favorite instrument in unison.
“That’s my favorite too!” he replied to the cacophony of shouts.
The Bozeman Symphony has put on concerts for fourth graders for 27 years, according to Abby Bradford, spokesperson for the Bozeman Symphony. Huynh says he’d like to expand the outreach from kindergarten through high school.
Beethoven’s Ninth is the first symphony by a major composer to include a chorus and vocal soloists.
The symphony was joined by four guest vocalists. Tenor Katherine Goforth won the 2019 Oregon District Metropolitan Opera National Council auditions, and soprano Alexandra Razskazoff was described by The New York Times as a “richly faceted, slinky soprano.”
Mezzo-soprano Lauren Decker has performed multiple roles at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and bass Anthony Clark Evans will be returning to a role at the Metropolitan Opera for their production of “Madama Butterfly.”
When Evans sang solo, the fourth graders were audibly impressed by the depth of his voice, and they clapped mid-performance after the booming entrance of the choir. An English translation of the “Ode to Joy” text was displayed on a screen over the stage.
“I wanted these kids, especially the fourth graders, to come experience something monumental,” Huynh said. “Because they’re not going to have this opportunity unless we do it.”
“Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is a spectacle that everyone of all ages should experience at least once in their lives.”
Students left energized, some of them pointing excitedly to the Harry Potter and Star Wars characters on an advertisement for an upcoming John Williams concert.
Audience member Beau, who is nine, said that she now wanted to play the violin. She enjoyed the slow parts of the final movement of Beethoven’s Ninth.
“That’s when all the music combined is really pretty,” she said.
The Bozeman Symphony is performing Beethoven’s Ninth in its entirety Saturday and Sunday as the end of its classical series this season.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the days of the symphony’s full performances of Beethoven’s Ninth. The performances are on Saturday and Sunday.