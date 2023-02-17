Belgrade High Band Director Ben Blixt directs the Wind Symphony on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A battle of the bands fundraiser is planned for March 31 and April 1 to benefit the Belgrade High music department.
The music department is hoping to replace the practice rooms at Belgrade High, pictured here on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A battle of the bands fundraiser is planned for March 31 and April 1 to benefit the Belgrade High music department.
The Friends of Belgrade Music are organizing an event to raise money for the Belgrade High School’s music program, and they’re looking for bands to participate.
Any local band is welcome to register to be part of the inaugural Battle of the Bands, which will feature five bands playing original music and five cover bands performing on March 31 and April 1.
The first-place prize package is four hours of professional recording at Jereco Studios.
“This will be an amazing opportunity for our winning band and we are so grateful to Jereco Studios for their generous donation,” said Jessica van Garderen, the event’s organizer.
Van Garderen said band director Ben Blixt came up with the fundraising idea, and they decided to make the fun event open to all local bands.
The deadline for registration is Feb. 28, and bands will be notified by March 3 if they have been selected.
The Belgrade High School music department needs new instruments and replacements for equipment that’s being used on a wing and a prayer.
“Our drum line is so old it’s being held together with duct tape,” said van Garderen, adding that the band’s music stands are from the 1980s.
Prizes for the runners-up are still up in the air, but van Garderen said Gibson Guitars is planning on donating either a prize or a raffle item. Raffle tickets can be purchased during the Battle of the Bands or when calling to buy tickets to the event. Tickets go on sale the first week in March.
“Assuming this event goes well, we’re planning on making this an annual event so everybody can look forward to it and have some fun,” van Garderen said.