The Friends of Belgrade Music are organizing an event to raise money for the Belgrade High School’s music program, and they’re looking for bands to participate.

Any local band is welcome to register to be part of the inaugural Battle of the Bands, which will feature five bands playing original music and five cover bands performing on March 31 and April 1.

Belgrade Battle of the Bands logo
The Battle of the Bands event will raise funds for the Belgrade High School music department.


The first-place prize package is four hours of professional recording at Jereco Studios.

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

