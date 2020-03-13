It’s not often that a principal sheds tears in public.
Brian Ayers, Chief Joseph Middle School’s principal for the past eight years, became emotional Monday night as he talked with the Bozeman School Board about his decision to leave for the superintendent’s job with Manhattan public schools.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” said Trustee Gary Lusin. “I hate to see you go.”
“Manhattan’s lucky,” said Trustee Heide Arneson. “You’ve done a really good job.”
Ayers, 51, who lives in Manhattan, was chosen last month from four finalists to lead the Manhattan public schools.
The Manhattan district has 759 students in kindergarten through high school, almost exactly the same as CJMS, which has 763 kids in sixth to eighth grades. The new job will pay Ayers roughly the same as his current salary of $111,000. His last day at CJMS will be June 30.
“As sad as it will be to leave this place, I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” Ayers said Tuesday. I’m very excited.”
He said he became emotional because he cares a great deal about CJMS and it will be hard to say goodbye.
“I love Bozeman, Bozeman has been my second home, my second family for 18 years,” Ayers said.
The principal can often be found hanging out in the CJMS cafeteria at lunchtime, wearing an orange staff vest. He does it partly because of the shortage of noon aides, and partly so he can build relationships with students and make sure they’re safe. He said he’ll probably hang out around the lunchroom in Manhattan, too.
“I love being around kids,” Ayers said.
Among the accomplishments he’s proud of at CJMS, he said, are creating “a culture of family” and “a very inclusive school.”
“That’s something I’m very proud of,” he said. When it comes to things like extracurricular activities, “All kids have access, all kids are welcome, all kids are respected.”
Ayers said he’d never considered applying for a superintendent’s job anywhere until Manhattan’s interim superintendent, Jeff Blessum, came to see him a few days before the filing deadline and urged him to try. He became interested because it’s where he lives and a school district he respects.
With the blessing and encouragement of his Bozeman bosses, Ayers turned in his paperwork on the final day to apply.
Ayers graduated from Florida State, said Bozeman Superintendent Bob Connors. He worked at schools in Idaho and in Fort Belknap before coming to Bozeman High in 2002 to be a social studies teacher and football coach. He earned a master’s degree at Montana State University in 2007, worked as assistant principal at CJMS for five years, and was promoted to principal in 2012.
Luke Terry, a Bozeman High Student Council representative to the School Board, said he’d had a couple run-ins with Ayers while attending Chief Joseph.
“I think I’m the reason he has gray hair,” Terry joked. He called Ayers one of the greatest principals and gave him credit for Terry’s own decision to run for student council. “You set a lot of people up for success in life.”
Technical education teacher Eric Matthews gave Ayers a big pat on the back and said, “I’m going to miss him more than anybody here.”
Second-grade teacher Holly Hart said her two oldest kids attended CJMS and “my kids felt safe there.”
“He’s always giving high-fives,” Hart said. “He is stellar.”
“It’s very obvious kids are in the middle of the room every time” when Ayers makes a decision, said Trustee Sandy Wilson, a retired teacher. “We’re losing someone wonderful.”
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.