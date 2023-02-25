Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Professor Kate Kithil has a lot to shout about lately. Two different organizations have presented her with awards for her work teaching German at Montana State University.

Kithil, 47, recently won the Montana Association of Language Teachers Postsecondary Teacher of the Year award and the Pacific Northwest Council for Languages Postsecondary Language Educator of the Year award.

Kithil has been with MSU about five years. She teaches first- and second-year German and the occasional third-year class.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.