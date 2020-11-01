For the first time in Bozeman High School’s history, the walls of an auditorium have begun to take shape on its campus.
The construction is part of the ongoing renovations at the school that started this summer.
“The long lasting legacy is really profound and something that should really resonate with everyone,” said Kelly Berdahl, director of bands for Bozeman High. “It’ll affect generations of kids.”
Despite boasting a strong music and drama program, Berdahl said the high school has been the only AA school in the state that did not have its own auditorium. Since the mid-70s, he said the school has used the Wilson Auditorium for performances and concerts.
“I sat and played trumpet in the very band room I now teach in,” said Berdahl who has been the director for 19 years. “There’s such a long-standing tradition of excellence in music in Bozeman, for decades.”
He said all that time the band, choir and orchestra has had to haul its large percussion instruments and equipment in rented trailers and trucks to the Wilson Auditorium.
“It just beats your equipment up,” he said. “A true acoustically designed performance venue is so important for the kids to have a quality music experience.”
The 750-seat auditorium will be just that, allowing the students to not only perform in the space but to also hold rehearsals there too.
“We rarely had an opportunity to rehearse in the auditorium to adjust to the different acoustical situation,” Berdahl said. “We would just run through the program in our classroom and then go to a completely different setting to perform for an audience.”
Berhdahl said having an auditorium on campus will also allow his younger band students to sit and listen to the older students perform, something he called an important learning tool.
“You look at how many kids are in music in Bozeman, and you’re talking upwards of 700 kids a year that would use that auditorium multiple times a year,” he said.
The construction on the auditorium is expected to finish by the end of summer 2021, but the remaining renovation projects throughout the school will continue into 2022, said Todd Swinehart, the district’s facilities director. He said the auditorium should be ready for student occupancy by next fall.
“The walls are coming up and we’re moving along pretty good out there,” Swinehart said. “We’re still on schedule and on budget.”
Swinehart said the district has not seen any construction material shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic, and continues to adapt and maintain protocols to ensure workers and students remain safe
“I think the biggest impact is making sure everyone is remaining healthy,” Swinehart said.
With the construction of Gallatin High School, which opened to students in August, a lot of the construction materials had already been ordered and were in-route well before the coronavirus, he said.
Swinehart said the district also had enough lead time on the Bozeman High construction to make sure it had enough supplies and find alternative suppliers if there were any delays.
The $29.5 million renovation of the high school is managed by Langlas & Associates, the company that also built Gallatin High. The renovation project is the last portion of the $125 million bond issue voters approved in 2017.
In addition to the auditorium, the renovations include the creation of a new two-story classroom building, which will add about 14 classrooms and offer expanded space for the Bridger Alternative program, Swinehart said.
“This expansion at Bozeman High and the new construction of Gallatin High sets us up for dealing with the increasing enrollment over the next couple of years,” he said.
The construction of an auditorium was also in the plans around 2008 but was scrapped because it didn’t fit into the budget at that time, according to Berdahl. He said he and the other music and drama programs were grateful to have the support for the project now.
“An auditorium is a community center,” he said. “It’s not only for the high school community but for the Bozeman community too.”
