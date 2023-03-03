Montana State University student Lorelei Michael-Owens is a political science major, so becoming the student lobbyist for the Associated Students of MSU was the perfect way to dip her toe in the waters of politics to decide if they were too turbulent to swim.
A Bozeman native, 20-year-old Michael-Owens is a junior who was hired by ASMSU to lobby on behalf of the student body. Simply put, her goal is to try to push bills through that are best for students and to make sure the student voice is heard.
But it goes deeper than that. Michael-Owens wants to provide a connection between legislators and young people who might not know or care what’s going on at the state Capitol.
"I think that the student perspective is really unique,” she said, “and a lot of the challenges that face us aren’t something that necessarily other parts of the population might be talking about.”
Michael-Owens said this experience has been some of the best education in how the system works, and the end of the session should tell her whether politics is something she wants to pursue.
Sometimes, she said, a really great experience will push her toward wanting to run for office, while another experience would make her think “I never want to do this again.”
When she got to the Capitol, Michael-Owens was pleasantly surprised at the reception she received. It’s not that she expected people to be antagonistic, but she said she enjoyed everyone’s graciousness. She said she met her own representatives for the first time, and they were kind and willing to give her any help she needed.
“I felt really, directly involved in the process but also people cared about me as a person outside of my job, which I didn’t really expect," Michael-Owens said.
There have been some wins and losses this year as far as bills Michael-Owens has been following.
One bill that passed allows academic brewer’s licenses at universities statewide, which means MSU’s Malt Quality Lab no longer has to outsource its brewing.
Landlord/tenant rights bills are always ones to watch for the MSU student body. Michael-Owens saw a win and a loss in that column.
A win was a bill that raises the notification time for changing the terms of a lease or an eviction from 30 to 60 days, giving tenants more time to find new housing.
A loss was a bill that would have required a refund of application fees if an applicant was not granted a rental unit.
“We pushed really hard on that one,” Michael-Owens said. “But they didn’t like it. It didn’t go through, which totally happens.”
Michael-Owens said most legislators are older and more removed from student life, so it’s her job to be there to represent the student population.
“I want to make sure that there’s someone to give that student perspective, and so it’s not just a closed conversation with people who don’t have the challenges or the perspectives or the goals that we as students and younger people do,” Michael-Owens said.
That’s not to say that what Michael-Owens does should be construed as against people who aren’t students. Instead, she said she sees a lot of overlap in the people affected by these bills, including students, the university and Bozemanites in general.
“I go to the university, I grew up in Bozeman, I want to see the best possible things happen for the school and for the town,” Michael-Owens said.
