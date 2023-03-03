Lorelei Michael-Owens

Montana State University student Lorelei Michael-Owens is a political science major, so becoming the student lobbyist for the Associated Students of MSU was the perfect way to dip her toe in the waters of politics to decide if they were too turbulent to swim.

A Bozeman native, 20-year-old Michael-Owens is a junior who was hired by ASMSU to lobby on behalf of the student body. Simply put, her goal is to try to push bills through that are best for students and to make sure the student voice is heard.

But it goes deeper than that. Michael-Owens wants to provide a connection between legislators and young people who might not know or care what’s going on at the state Capitol.


