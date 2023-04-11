Vivienne Culver, an eighth grader at Anderson School, performs a dance number as the Cat in the Hat during a dress rehearsal for the Anderson School’s production of “Seussical” on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
The stage at Emerson Cultural Center was a riot of color on Tuesday, filled with Whos from Whoville, Yertle the Turtle, the Cat in the Hat and the sharp-eared Horton the elephant, all singing a finale number for “Seussical” put on by Anderson School.
Even the grumpy old Grinch makes an appearance in a play that incorporates elements of more than 20 Dr. Seuss stories. The parts in Anderson’s production are played by 55 students from fourth through eighth grade.
Directors Stephani Lourie and Laurie Kinna have been working on Anderson School plays since the 1990s, and they credit that longevity to the benefits the productions have on their participants.
“It’s so much fun, and it’s so good for kids,” said Lourie.
Lourie said the actors learn to work as a group and learn new skills as part of being in the play.
“I mean, this is intense music,” said Kinna. “If you know anything about music, this is some tough stuff, and they just nail it.”
The kids start with auditions in January for two to three weeks then rehearse for nine or 10 weeks. In the past, Anderson has done “Matilda,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Lion King” and “The Little Mermaid,” to name a few.
It takes an army of volunteers to put on the production, including parents and former parents of Anderson School students who dedicate their time — sometimes taking vacations from their jobs — to get the play off the ground. Most of the artistic team, Lourie said, have been with them for a decade.
Donations, ticket sales and concessions all play a part in paying for the production, but Lourie said they dedicate themselves to keeping it affordable for both participants and audiences.
“We want musical theater to be accessible to everybody,” Lourie said.
Lourie and Kinna said audiences should not be deceived by the play’s title because the content is more complex than meets the eye. No matter your age, Kinna said, you’ll be entertained by the show.
Two of the main characters, Horton and the Cat in the Hat, stepped off the stage to talk about their experience.
Vivienne Culver, the Cat in the Hat, is an eighth grader who said she loves seeing the play come together.
It’s challenging to stay in character, she said, but it helps to know your lines. Acting is something Culver hopes to keep doing as she gets older.
Culver’s favorite part of performing is “Coming onstage and feeling confident in your lines and what you’re supposed to do and just having fun.”
Horton, known offstage as Addison Rutherford, starred in “Matilda” last year. A seventh grader, Rutherford said she’d also like to continue acting moving forward. This play, she said, has a lot of energy and has been fun to put on. She’s enjoyed getting to know other students and interacting with them differently than she does at school.
Despite the fun, there are challenges.
“One of the hardest times to keep in character is when you’re not in the spotlight and you’re just in the background,” Rutherford said.
If you’re looking to catch the show, “Seussical” runs on Friday night at 7 p.m., and Saturday has shows at noon and 7 p.m. at the Emerson Cultural Center.
