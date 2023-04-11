Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The stage at Emerson Cultural Center was a riot of color on Tuesday, filled with Whos from Whoville, Yertle the Turtle, the Cat in the Hat and the sharp-eared Horton the elephant, all singing a finale number for “Seussical” put on by Anderson School.

Even the grumpy old Grinch makes an appearance in a play that incorporates elements of more than 20 Dr. Seuss stories. The parts in Anderson’s production are played by 55 students from fourth through eighth grade.

Directors Stephani Lourie and Laurie Kinna have been working on Anderson School plays since the 1990s, and they credit that longevity to the benefits the productions have on their participants.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.