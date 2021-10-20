Anderson School plans to bring the Halloween frights with scary movie drive-in By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A flyer designed by Anderson School eighth grade student Teddy Dickson for the school's drive-in fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Courtesy of Anderson School Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eighth grade students at Anderson School are excited to scare people. They have costumes ready and hidden frights planned but are keeping the details under wraps to ensure maximum scares.While in previous years, the students would be scaring the good folks of Gallatin County at their school’s annual haunted house, they’ll now be doing it as folks line up for popcorn during the school’s Dreadful Drive In movie show.Complete with a 50-foot screen and movie concessions, the school plans to show three movies as a fundraiser on Oct. 30, with proceeds going to the eighth grade class’s annual field trip to New York City and Washington, D.C. Jen Wold, an eighth grade teacher at Anderson, said while the school was disappointed to not be holding its annual haunted house, the scary movie drive-in was a compromise and the class was excited to be doing something different.This year would have been the school’s 24th annual haunted house — considered one of the scariest in the county. Both the haunted house event and the eighth grade trip were canceled last year due to the pandemic.Wold said they decided to hold the dreadful drive-in this year to provide a safer option for their students and the Bozeman community amid the pandemic.The drive-in is planned be held at 4000 Pasha Ln., a 1400-acre lot, which is near the old red schoolhouse that typically served as the haunted house. Gates open for the first show at 5 p.m.The event will showcase three movies. First up on the big screen at 6 p.m. is the 1991 version of “The Addams Family.” “Jaws” is scheduled to follow at 8:15 p.m. with the gates opening for the showing at 7:45 p.m. The night is planned to end with “A Quiet Place” at 10:30 p.m., with the gates opening at 10 p.m.Anderson’s class voted on which movies to show and picked options that will appeal to various audiences from younger kids to college students and adults.Tickets are $40 per vehicle per show with a few front rows going for $65 per vehicle. Tickets can be bought online, with prices going up by $10 if purchased at the gate.The event won’t forego all frights either. Four eighth graders who talked with the Chronicle said there would still be opportunities to scare moviegoers. Buy Now Anderson School eighth-graders, from left, Jett Boerger, Teddy Dickson, Charli Scott and Alex Broker hold a poster advertising their spooky drive-in movie theater on Oct. 20, 2021, at Anderson School. All proceeds from the drive-in will go toward sending the eighth graders to Washington D.C. and New York for a class trip. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle “I’m looking forward to being there and scaring people,” said eighth grader Teddy Dickson, who also designed the flyer for the event.The class of 22 students, which finished reading The Outsiders, will all be in 1960s themed costumes, with a scary twist.“We’re all dressing up in a theme of Greasers from the 60s when drive-in movies were really big,” said eighth grader Jett Boerger.While most of the students said they had never been to a drive-in theater, they were looking forward to bringing the experience to Bozeman and would be working at the concessions throughout the event.The class is also getting creative with its marketing strategy, making a Facebook and Instagram video of a dance to Monster Mash choreographed by a local Bozeman dance teacher. If people do their own version of the dance and post it, they’ll get a 15% discount on their ticket.The students will also be selling concessions like kettle corn by Glacier Kettle Corn, movie popcorn, candy, drinks and grilled hamburgers.The four students said they have looked forward to their class trip throughout their elementary school years.“When I was in kindergarten and my brother was in eighth grade, I was always looking up to that moment forever. And now, eight years later, I’m almost there,” said eighth grader Alex Borker.Planned for May 2-7, the students travel to Washington, D.C. and New York City, where they go to places like the Empire State Building and see a Broadway show.“They don’t know how life changing it is yet,” Wold said, adding the trip was in a bit of a limbo state due to the pandemic but they were hopeful it would happen since it was such a valuable experience.Wold said hosting the drive-in theater wouldn’t be possible without the support of the school’s parents. She’s hopeful the event will attract high school and college-aged students, too.“I’m excited to see other people experience it,” said eighth grader Charli Scott, adding the fundraiser was about more than just watching a movie but getting to experience a slice of the 1960s and a drive-in theater with friends. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 