After a two-year wait, Anderson School’s Little Red School House Players will take the stage this weekend to perform a musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel Matilda.
The school’s Matilda the Musical performance was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic just ahead of its April 2020 scheduled shows.
With some of the original cast members graduating the K-8 school in the last two years, co-directors Stephanie Lourie and Laurie Kinna recast the musical for this year’s show.
To guard against any COVID-19 quarantines, the directors decided to have two sets of performers for nine of the parts in the musical.
The two casts will alternate performances at the Emerson center. Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a matinee noon performance on Saturday. Tickets can be bought online for $10 for seats on the main floor and $7 for balcony seats.
Lourie estimates there were around 70% of tickets already sold for the shows. She said the school’s theater performances typically sell out each year.
In addition to the general public shows, the school hosts two performances for local schools on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Lourie estimates there were around 500 students in attendance for Wednesday’s show.
In the past, the group does one performance for local schools, Lourie said, but with a lack of live performances in the last two years, they decided to add another performance to reach more schools.
Matilda is played by two sixth-graders, Cecelia McConnell and Addison Rutherford. They both said it’s been a lot of work through the three-week audition process and nine weeks of rehearsals but they’re looking forward to the performances this weekend.
“When you’re there you get to be someone you’re not used to being, trying out a new character and personality is always fun for me,” said McConnell.
McConnell and Rutherford said they’ve enjoyed having two Matildas to work on choreography and run lines with each other, and they try not to compare performances.
“It’s really rewarding and fun when you get on the stage in front of a real audience. The audience actually gives us energy, it makes it better than in rehearsal,” Rutherford said.
Sixth grader Mya Groves plays Lavender, one of Matilda’s classmates. Groves said she identifies a lot with her character because they have similar personalities and she’s real-life friends with both McConnell and Rutherford. Groves said she learned patience throughout the rehearsal process.
“We all try our hardest and we’ve been working for months now. It means so much for everyone,” Groves said.
The show has been a long time coming for the directors and cast.
“I called the first couple of cues and then started crying,” Lourie said of Wednesday’s performance.
Both Kinna and Lourie said they’ve been feeling heartsick for the students who were cast in the musical in 2020 but are now in high school and never got to perform the show.
Eighth-grader Gracyn Sullivan was cast as Matilda in 2020, and now plays Ms. Trunchbull in the new version.
“It was really weird going to practice because I had done so much practice for Matilda so to have to switch characters it was so weird,” Sullivan said.
The set design crew, which is made up of parents of current and former students and local residents — based the stage on the Broadway show. It includes over 800 foam tiles that were hand-carved, sanded and painted three times.
“The head of costumes, Melanie Schell, has such creative vision and attention to detail,” Lourie said.
Throughout the roughly three-month long process, the directors said the growth of the students is evident and what keeps them doing the musicals each year.
“I love all the growth the kids make from the beginning of auditions all the way to performance, and their growth of being able to keep up in front of an audience and do a solo,” Kinna said. “… There are some times when I’m directing and I just go ‘Whoa.’”
With performers from fourth through eighth grades, the students form relationships with students they may not normally have interacted with.
“It’s about the interactions between the kids,” Lourie said. “Watching an eighth grade boy come on and harmonize beautifully makes me cry. Or being backstage and watching the same kid be so considerate and kind. It’s not about the show, it’s about the moments between the kids.”