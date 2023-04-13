As Montana State University holds its Week of Belonging this week, students, especially LGBTQ+ and BIPOC students, are fearing for their safety in the wake of threats and hate speech on campus.
The objective of the Week of Belonging, said Associated Students of MSU President Lucas Oelkers, is to let students know that they are valued as individuals, that their identities are valued and that their lives matter.
According to student Alex Lin, however, a swastika with a homophobic threat was drawn on a sidewalk at a “Chalk the Mall” event Tuesday.
This comes nearly two months after the queer alliance on campus received an anonymous threat toward an LGBTQ+ event in Bozeman. It also comes in a year when MSU has received nearly a dozen discriminatory harassment complaints toward LGBTQ+ students.
Many have felt the response from the university has been lukewarm, and students are pushing the university to do more. Some even spoke against the Week of Belonging at faculty and student senate meetings last week because of the threats.
“It would give us visibility without protection,” Lin said. “We’re just honestly waiting for the next threat to come, because we know it likely will.”
QSA Threat
On Feb. 16, the university’s Queer-Straight Alliance received an email threatening an LQBTQ+ event happening off-campus that night. The message also contained threats against people of color and Muslims.
Although the event was not sponsored by the QSA — Queer Bozeman held a dance party at the Rialto — the students mobilized, calling everyone they could think of who might be in danger from the threat.
Tierney Hula, a QSA leader, said the group made reports to campus and Bozeman police. They reached out to the Associated Students of MSU (ASMSU), who met with the executive leadership team.
“We covered as much ground as we could and then went to ASMSU with specific requests for safety,” Hula said. He added that leadership was receptive to their ideas, which included a card reader at the Diversity & Inclusion Student Commons (DISC) and getting QSA leadership’s names wiped from campus websites. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion also sent QSA an email, Hula said, checking in and offering counseling services.
MSU dropped the ball, in Hula’s opinion, by not releasing a statement condemning hate speech and making it clear that threats to LGBTQ+ students and students of color are unacceptable on campus, even after QSA received a second email containing hate speech.
“It should be uncontroversial to say, ‘We support LGBTQ+ students, we support Muslim students, we support students of color, and we do not endorse hatred or threats against them,’” Hula said.
MSU President Waded Cruzado released a statement addressing the QSA threat on March 27, almost six weeks after it happened. Cruzado condemned threatening speech, saying, “Words have power; we can and should always use our words for good, but the choice is ultimately an individual one.”
Hula said the transphobia he experiences has ramped up since the threat, the QSA board has gotten smaller and the organization has taken down all its information on MSU sites for its members’ safety.
In a March 23 release, the Montana Human Rights Network expressed deep concern over the anti-LQBTQ+ rhetoric and threats of violence at MSU.
“MSU’s administration should proactively and aggressively denounce the threats against LGBTQ+ and BIPOC students,” the statement read. “The threats and harassment are meant to make targeted communities feel as if they are alone and cut off from support. It’s up to the MSU administration and the broader campus and Bozeman community to make it clear that is not the case.”
At a March 30 meeting with concerned parents, MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig said no warning message about the QSA threat was released to students or faculty because campus police, Bozeman police and the FBI deemed the threat not credible.
Ellig told parents, “We chose not to amplify that (message) with an email to the community because we felt that would be rewarding and incentivizing more of this behavior.”
A parent told Ellig and MSU Dean of Students Matthew Caires that her daughter, who is a lesbian, saw the threatening email after it was sent. The woman used only her first name, Dawn, because she said her daughter did not want to be identified.
“Picture me as a parent right now getting that message from my daughter and not hearing anything from the university until weeks later,” Dawn said. “It was disheartening. It’s very concerning. I asked her so many times recently, ‘Would you like to change schools?’”
Dawn said her daughter stopped living on campus because of constant homophobic comments. She said despite MSU’s security measures, students don’t feel safe.
“As a mom who’s sending my child to MSU for an education ... as a parent who’s trusting that a school is there to keep all students safe and all students feel included, she’s not feeling that way, and she hasn’t for two years now,” she said.
Hate speech or free speech
One instance of reported hate speech against an LGBTQ+/BIPOC student at MSU saw litigation in January when a student, Daria Danley, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court claiming her comments constituted protected speech.
Alex Lin said fellow sorority member Danley harassed her using racist and homophobic comments. When the administration became aware of the situation, it put in place a mutual no-contact order between the two women.
“I felt...after the no contact order was put in place, very protected and safe,” Lin said. “I do want to give them credit. When this first happened, they did a really good job.”
Lin’s attorney, Lilia Tyrrell, said that after the Danley came under investigation by MSU, a noose appeared in Lin’s room along with a note urging her to kill herself.
The protective order remained effective until it was lifted a year later as part of the settlement of the federal complaint.
“Rather than engaging in protracted litigation and a public debate of this matter, we have taken steps to allow the involved students to return to the privacy of their normal lives and to focus on their education,” MSU spokesman Mike Becker told the Daily Montanan at the time.
“By settling, they gave her a win,” Lin said. “They said that that’s OK at our campus, and that’s not OK.”
Two days after the no contact order was lifted, Lin said she began receiving racist and homophobic death threats. She left Montana in fear for her safety but has since returned to the university to finish her degree.
After the death threats, Tyrrell said she requested that the no contact order be reinstated. She said her request was met with silence.
Lin said MSU faculty and students have been supportive and are a big part of why she returned, although she still has panic attacks and feels fear every day for herself, her friends and other students.
Lin said she wants to see the university acknowledge that hateful speech is a problem and is unacceptable on campus.
“The lack of support from the university is not only making us feel more afraid, but it’s also emboldening the people who are doing this to us,” Lin said.
“This can be fixed with some change, and it’s not a permanent issue that we have,” she continued. “It’s not a campus climate. It’s as a result of specific people’s actions and inability for them to be held accountable for those bad actions.”
Faculty weighs in
The MSU Faculty Senate on April 5 adopted a hate speech resolution that says, in part, “The Faculty Senate of Montana State University, speaking on behalf of faculty at MSU, denounces threatening and hateful speech in all its forms.”
“If we can say our policy does not allow (the) Second Amendment on campus, why should we allow (the) First Amendment on campus for everything? It doesn’t make sense,” said associate professor Dr. Gilbert Kalonde during discussion on the resolution.
Dr. Rob Maher, a professor, said he supported the resolution, adding, “In my mind, the response to objectionable, hateful speech is not silence. The response to objectionable, hateful speech is a statement that that’s objectionable and hateful speech, and it’s to call it out and use our free speech rights to step up against that.”
MSU’s Response
Ellig wrote in an email that there is no accepted definition for hate speech and “every law or policy that has tried to define and prohibit hate speech has been held unconstitutional.”
Because there is no constitutional basis to define hate speech, MSU uses its Discriminatory Harassment policy, which “attempts to provide a process by which to evaluate whether speech crossed the boundary from protected under the constitution to unprotected,” Ellig said.
To be considered discriminatory harassment, the behavior must unreasonably interfere with a reasonable person’s participation in a university program or activity, the policy states, and Ellig said complaints are decided on a case-by-case basis.
Ellig said threats are not considered protected speech.
This year, MSU has so far had 26 discriminatory harassment complaints. Of those, 11 have been based on LGBTQ+ identities, Ellig said.
“In eight of those 26, the reporting parties only wanted support and outreach, not to file a complaint,” Ellig said. “Of the other 14, no investigation could be conducted because there was no clearly identified party to investigate.”
Of LGBTQ+ students who do not feel safe on campus, Ellig said the university has extended every resource it has to protect those students and will continue to do so.
“In order to assist every student in general and the LGBTQAI+ students in particular, we need them to report any incidents they have experienced. Without a report we have no place to begin an investigation or to provide the support services that will make a difference in how they feel,” Ellig said.
Ellig said MSU recognizes that the QSA threat was terrifying, but the university police have had no reports of physical violence against an LQBTQ+ student since that threat. He also extended an invitation to any student with concerns to bring them directly to administration, who is always ready to listen.
