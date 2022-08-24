Nothing says the start of a new semester quite like free ice cream, with Montana State University students walking, biking or skateboarding past Centennial Mall on Wednesday to grab a sweet treat on the way to their classes.
The ice cream social was part of an ongoing series of events to welcome students to campus.
Freshman Maggie Cooper was waiting for her second class of the day to begin in front of American Indian Hall. Cooper, who was one of the thousands of MSU students to move in over the weekend, said she was looking forward to starting the classes for her biochemistry major.
“It’s been very welcoming,” Cooper said her first week on campus. “The culture of the area has been really cool to experience.”
Associated Students of Montana State University president Lucas Oelkers said he wanted students to know there were people around them on campus that cared.
“Student engagement activities on campus are the glue for the university,” he said.
Oelker said he’s already noticed a lot of freshman students wanting to get involved in clubs and organizations right away.
“They’re so ambitious,” he said. “They come on campus because they haven’t had experiences in high school because of COVID.”
On Monday, the university held its annual Catapalooza event where students can meet representatives from student clubs and community organizations. Oelker estimated there were 90 additional booths from the year before, with 3,000 to 4,000 students passing by throughout the day.
“Everyone is excited to be on campus,” he said.
Marianne Brough, director of the Office of Student Engagement, was in front of Montana Hall handing out ice cream to passersby. She said her office purchased around 15,000 ice cream bars and had handed out half of them by 1 p.m.
Earlier in the day, President Waded Cruzado and mascot Champ had been onsite for first day of class pictures.
“The energy turns up when the students come back and that makes all this work all worthwhile,” Brough said.
Events like the free ice cream and pictures are important for students, Brough said.
“College academics are obviously the most important thing. We want our students to succeed but in order to do that, they really need to have a sense of belonging, to know that this is their community, and they can make what they want to see out of MSU,” she said. “This is a great way to welcome them back and encourage that first sense of belonging.”
She encouraged students to stop by the student engagement office to find out more about campus clubs and service opportunities.
“It’s easy if you’re coming from a small town to feel lost in Bozeman. So this is a great way to make everybody feel like this has the small town vibes that I was looking for,” she said.
Like the students, faculty members were excited to be back on campus.
Janet Ore, a history professor, was headed to her second class of the day. Ahead of each semester, Ore said, she loves putting together the syllabuses filled with new readings for her students.
“The readings are interesting to me, and I hope they’ll be interesting to the students and so I’m looking forward to seeing what they think about them,” she said.
While professors are teaching their students, they’re learning themselves, Ore said.
“We’re learning, too. It’s a chance to do new things and new readings and new approaches and look at new things and that’s what makes life fulfilling, is to be able to keep learning. We’re all here for that,” she said.
For sophomores Naomi Deridder and Helen Milvrandt, it was good to be on campus seeing friends and back in a routine. Milvrandt, who is from the Midwest, said it was great to be back in the mountains after the summer away.
They were looking forward to campus events, including the MSU Debut concert
Other upcoming Debut events include a volunteer day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., a trivia night on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. in the SUB Ballrooms; and a singing bingo on September 7 at 7 p.m. in the SUB Ballrooms.
The annual Rockin’ the M event will take place on September 10, with students refreshing the paint on the large white “M” on the south end of the Bridger Mountains.
