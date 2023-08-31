Let the news come to you

As Bozeman School District’s first week of classes draws to a close, teachers and school leaders are reflecting on changes in their schools and what they love about their jobs.

This year, there are about 7,500 students across the district, according to Superintendent Casey Bertram, an increase of 100 from last year.

Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills said 1,283 of those students are at BHS. Joanna Krogstad, who teaches family and consumer sciences at the high school, said there is a different energy in classrooms this year.


Patrick Bouman can be reached at pbouman@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2648

