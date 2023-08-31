As Bozeman School District’s first week of classes draws to a close, teachers and school leaders are reflecting on changes in their schools and what they love about their jobs.
This year, there are about 7,500 students across the district, according to Superintendent Casey Bertram, an increase of 100 from last year.
Bozeman High School Principal Dan Mills said 1,283 of those students are at BHS. Joanna Krogstad, who teaches family and consumer sciences at the high school, said there is a different energy in classrooms this year.
“I’ve talked to a lot of my colleagues, and this year just feels different,” Krogstad said. “The kids are more settled. It feels like we’re having a normal year — like it’s recovered from COVID. Teachers seem like they feel well-rested, and kids seem like they’re eager to be in the classroom, for the most part.”
Krogstad’s classes include culinary arts, interior design, child development and occupational childcare. At the start of her Thursday culinary arts class, she showed a video from Bozeman-based chef Eduardo Garcia, co-founder of Montana Mex. The class's lesson was about how food is more than just nutrition, but also a part of culture and where someone comes from, Krogstad said. Garcia sometimes comes to help judge the class's final exam, she said.
The culinary arts classes include nutrition, knife skills and how to prepare for a culinary career, Krogstad said. The class is so popular that it usually has a waitlist, she said.
When Mills walked into Karl Schwartz’s advanced photography class on Thursday, one student asked if he was there to give Schwartz “an award for being a good teacher.”
“Maybe soon,” Mills said.
Schwartz said he is proud of the work his students do in his classes. In his classroom and across school bulletin boards are photos from Schwartz’s past students. He pointed out one student — Nora Grace — who is now a professional wedding photographer who has worked internationally.
In the beginning photo class, students’ first project is to take a series of pictures without any instruction, Schwartz said.
“By the time we get to the end of semester one, they have all these skills and I give them the same project,” he said. “It’s, like, shocking what they do — how much they grow. It’s very satisfying for them and for me. I can just sit back and go, ‘wow.’ It’s incredible.”
Over in the music hallway, band teacher Kelly Berdahl was teaching a Thursday class how to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the “Let’s Go Hawks” chant. This year, there are three concert bands, a jazz band and a marching band, he said.
Berdahl said 40 of his students made it into All-State Band this year, which starts in October. One of the things he looks forward to is Montana State University’s Showcase of Bands, which will be on Oct. 7 at Bobcat Stadium. Marching bands from around the state come to share their shows and cheer each other on at the event, he said.
At Chief Joseph Middle School this year, there are about 770 students, Principal Patrick McCellan said.
“One of the things that excites me is, when the middle school students come back, we get this rush of positive student energy that enters the building,” McCellan said. “It sort of brings the building back to life.”
New to Chief Joseph this year is block schedules, he said. Instead of seven 50-minute classes per day, students have four 90-minute classes per day, with some classes alternating between days. So far, McCellan said he has seen positive feedback for the change because it lets teachers be more flexible with how they use their class sessions.
Talia Martin, an eighth-grade math and science teacher, said the block schedules are especially helpful for labs. She said her students are already learning more in each class period.
“Now I can go more in-depth on certain things,” she said. “The nice thing about 90 minutes for science is I get to teach almost a whole intro to a lab, a lab and wrapping it up in that time, instead of — it was intro one day, lab, and then wrapping it up across two days.”
Martin said she has 64 students between two classes. Allison Duncan, a sixth-grade English and social studies teacher, said she has 90 students across three classes. Duncan also said the block schedule has been a helpful change because it makes class feel less "rushed." Mills said the high school will be starting block schedules next year.
Martin and Duncan both said middle school is an important transition time for kids.
“I feel like working with kids opens your eyes, your mind and your heart to the fact of — basically when it’s all stripped down, we all just want to be accepted,” Duncan said. “I think if you teach from that angle, the kids know you love them and you care for them.”
At the end of eighth grade, Martin said, it’s hard to say goodbye to her students.
“They come in as seventh graders still, and they leave as freshman,” she said. “There’s always tears at the end of the year, from adults and students. They’re happy tears, but sad at the same time. I always love when students come back. It makes me so happy — I'll stop whatever I'm doing just to say hi and give somebody a hug.”
This year is also Chief Joseph Middle School’s second year of implementing a Professional Learning Community model, McCellan said. To earn PLC designation, a school has to create and implement a plan to increase student success for at least three years. Model PLC schools have to show that the model has worked through things like student test scores.
Emily Dickinson Elementary School earned its model PLC distinction earlier this year. Sarah Hays, the school’s principal, said she and her staff will be focused on sticking with the model throughout the school year.
There are about 530 students at Emily Dickinson this year, Hays said. Thursday was the first day of kindergarten classes, she said.
Tina Martin, a fifth-grade teacher, said one of her favorite parts of her classes is a student volunteer program. Fifth graders can take time out of their recess to do things like helping younger students learn to read, she said.
Jeana Blomstrom, a first-grade teacher, said her favorite part of being a teacher is helping kids become “lifelong learners.”
“In first grade, they’re just learning to tie their shoes, they’re learning to follow each other,” Blomstrom said. “Seeing the children learn to read — it's like lightbulbs are going off. It’s magical. There’s no other way to put it.”
