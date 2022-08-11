Let the news come to you

A trio of nonprofits are organizing an annual school supply drive as Bozeman schools report more students and families who are experiencing homelessness or are financially impacted by rising costs.

The fundraising effort started in mid-July and will run until Aug. 14, with multiple drop-off sites throughout town. Over 20 years old, the Tools for School drive is a collaboration between Family Promise of Gallatin Valley, The Salvation Army and Love INC.

“I know there’s a huge need this year. If you look at inflation and the cost of living, a lot of people in our community are really living paycheck to paycheck. It’s another expense that people are having trouble budgeting for, and we expect a huge response of requests this year,” said Christel Chvilicek, executive director of Family Promise.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

