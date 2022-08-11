“I know there’s a huge need this year. If you look at inflation and the cost of living, a lot of people in our community are really living paycheck to paycheck. It’s another expense that people are having trouble budgeting for, and we expect a huge response of requests this year,” said Christel Chvilicek, executive director of Family Promise.
Families and students interested in receiving a backpack filled with school supplies can fill out an application with the Salvation Army. The program is for any student in the area.
As of Thursday, organizers received applications for 147 children, and plans to have over 200 backpacks ready.
Organizers are asking for donations of items like backpacks, lined paper, pencils, pens, scissors, crayons, colored pencils and glue sticks. The program serves between 200 and 400 children, according to the Salvation Army. If there are extra supplies, it is opened to schools and teachers.
Donation bins are located at Family Promise, Journey Church, Holy Rosary, Grace Bible Church, St James Episcopal Church, Sotheby’s, ERA Landmark Realty, Bozeman Real Estate Group, Vine Dental, Sayre Orthodontics, Staples and Bozeman Public Library.
Last year, many of the drop off locations were closed or partially closed due to COVID. Chvilicek said she was looking forward to seeing the donations with places fully open to the public.
People can also drop off a check at the Salvation Army, with Tools for School in the memo line. The monetary donations will be used to buy whatever supplies are still in need. The biggest need is for backpacks, with each student receiving a backpack filled with school supplies, according to Chvilicek.
With cost of living in Gallatin County increasing and a scarcity of affordable housing, districts like Bozeman Public Schools are seeing more reported students experiencing homelessness or uncertain living situations.
The Montana Office of Public Instruction estimated 4,709 students were homeless, unaccompanied or living in unstable situations like a motel in the previous school year.
In Bozeman Public Schools, there were 138 students who experienced homelessness in the last school year, 2021-22, according to Anna Edwards, the district’s family-school services coordinator.
“We’ve seen such an increase in need in the last few years. Last year, we had our largest homeless population we’ve seen in Bozeman Schools,” said Edwards, who is also a Family Promise board member.
For the last decade, the number of students experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity has increased each year, according to Edwards. For the 2020-21 school year, the district identified 121 students and for the 2019-20 school year, it found 114 students.
A lack of available or affordable housing in Gallatin County is the primary reported reason, Edwards said.
“Most of our families are working, there’s just nowhere to live. Even if they have an income, there’s not a lot of options as far as places to rent and purchasing is a whole other ballgame,” she said.
While Bozemanites have a basic understanding of the affordable housing struggles, Edwards said, children can sometimes get lost in that mix.
“I think we do sometimes forget that it does affect children as well,” she said. “We need to keep on remembering that this affects children and whole families.”
Edwards said they’ve also seen an increase in families who previously had not struggled financially, needing assistance.
“We saw a huge need (last spring) as far as the basic necessities, like groceries and gas,” Edwards said.
Programs like Tools for School can help families put money they would have spent on school supplies towards everyday necessities like groceries. It can be a huge help, she said.
For Chvilicek, it was important for every child to have an equal opportunity and “start the school year off right” with what they need to have a successful year.
“I know that life is expensive right now and there’s a lot of people struggling in our community. Something as simple and kind as school supplies goes a long way in our valley,” she said.
