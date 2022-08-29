Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman School District welcomed students back into its buildings today.

“Schools are meant to be filled with kids,” said Sacajawea Middle School Principal Gordon Grissom. “It’s been wonderful having everybody back.”

To help with some of the first day nerves, the schools held orientations or schedule pick-ups last week. At Sacajawea, students were able to learn their schedules and walk the halls to get familiar.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.