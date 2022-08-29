Bozeman School District welcomed students back into its buildings today.
“Schools are meant to be filled with kids,” said Sacajawea Middle School Principal Gordon Grissom. “It’s been wonderful having everybody back.”
To help with some of the first day nerves, the schools held orientations or schedule pick-ups last week. At Sacajawea, students were able to learn their schedules and walk the halls to get familiar.
“The more information we can provide them, the less questions they’ll have, the less anxiety,” Grissom said.
Grissom said he’ll often tell students that while he’s been doing this for a long time, he still feels nervous on the first day.
The middle school also held four town halls to cover the school’s three main values: be responsible, respectful and ready, Grissom said.
“We really focus on those foundational things on how they can contribute to making this a strong school community,” he said.
Starting on the first day and continuing through the school year, Grissom said the middle school would focus on building relationships with students and getting to know them as individuals.
“We work very very hard to get to know all of our kids,” Grissom said. “We have the staff in place that are committed to knowing every kid. It’s the best way to attend to their anxieties and help them be fully successful.”
The school will focus on improving literacy throughout its three grade levels, creating systems of collaboration between teachers and ensuring no child slips through the cracks, Grissom said.
“We’re looking at the kid as a whole child and recognizing that for them to fully learn and to grow and to be successful we also need to attend to the social, emotional needs of the kids and the basic needs, like are they getting a breakfast and a lunch,” he said.
At Hawthorne Elementary School, Principal Caitlin Suit welcomed around 350 students back to the building. Suit said she was visiting the classrooms throughout the day and saw them doing a lot of community building activities, including building tours, scavenger hunts, art projects and activities.
The school also held its kindergarten orientation Monday, with half of the students and their families attending in the morning and the second half in the afternoon.
“We’re getting to know students and how they interact with each and how they might learn best and then we form classes mid-week,” Suit said.
The first few days helped to ease both the kindergartners and their parents into the school. It was an important time of getting to know the new students, she said.
Suit said there are more new students and families to the school.
“Last year we had room in some grade levels and this year we’re pleasantly full,” she said. “It feels good to start off this year with a pretty full house and classrooms that don’t have empty desks.”
A big part of the first few days, Suit said, focuses on building back the school routine for both students and teachers.
“We’re starting slow and building on the day knowing everyone has to build stamina back up school wide,” she said.
Suit said she was thankful for the clear skies too. This time last year there were smoke-filled skies and the students weren’t allowed out for recess at the start of the school.
Both Grissom and Suit said the start to the school year felt closer to normal.
“We realize last year we were making the best of it but there were challenges everybody was facing including the schools,” Grissom said.
While last year saw many school activities return in different formats, Suit said she was hopeful to see more of the traditional plays, performances and school-wide programs return.
“It feels like a more normal start to the year than we’ve had the last couple of years which is a treat,” Suit said.
Halfway through the day at Sacajawea, Grissom was out in the school’s courtyard when the sixth grade class went to lunch.
“You’re hearing the joy and the balls bouncing. It’s wonderful having kids back,” Grissom said. “We’re going to have a great year this year.”
