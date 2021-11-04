Support Local Journalism


A local Christian college plans to build an 80-acre development for a new campus in south Bozeman.

The Yellowstone Theological Institute announced the plans on Thursday. The $12.5 million development is planned to include a new campus and residential and commercial developments near the corner of South 19th Street and Graf Street.

The theological institute offers one-, two- and three-year master’s degrees programs in art, divinity and theology. The nonprofit said it’s the only theology school to offer graduate programs in Montana. It’s now seeking accreditation to graduate its first class in 2022.

The school has 40 students enrolled, but hopes to have a class of up to 120 graduate students once the campus is complete, said Jay Smith, the institute’s president.

The institute has raised $11.5 million for the development but is still seeking about $1 million in donations to fully fund the project, Smith said.

Construction on the 80-acre development is slated to begin in early 2022. One side of the development is planned to include nearly 40 acres with a 19,000-square-foot educational building. That building is planned to house classrooms, a library, offices and an auditorium or performing arts venue.

Yellowstone Theological Institute
An aerial view of the new campus development planned near the corner of South 19th Street and Graf Street. 

“The YTI campus buildings, gardens trails and athletic facilities serve as a giant classroom for practicing and teaching our ethos,” Smith said. “It’s no longer enough to fill students with knowledge but we must teach them the virtue of living the life for which we were created.”

The campus is also planned to include other amenities, like a café, a play area for children, a community garden and orchard, walking trails, an outdoor amphitheater and a soccer field.

“Everyone is welcome to enjoy the amenities,” Smith said. “Everyone in this community is welcome at YTI to enjoy what we want the community to have.”

The other side of the campus is planned to include about 40-acres of residential and commercial development, said Bryan Klein, of Providence Development.

Developers plan to build about 20 to 25 “homesites,” which will include single-family and multi-family homes. About a dozen of those units are planned to be reserved for affordable student housing.

There is also a plan for about 3 acres dedicated to commercial developments, which should translate to about 50,000 square feet, Klein said.

Smith said those commercial developments are meant to highlight local businesses. While plans are still loose, Smith said he wants to see a local grocery store or market and some local restaurants fill the space.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

