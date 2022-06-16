The night the Yellowstone River broke its banks and flooded parts of Livingston, there were over 100 people in town filling sandbags until the sand ultimately ran out at 1 a.m., Gavin Clark recalled.
“That effort was monumental in helping to protect our small town,” said Clark, the executive director of Park County Community Foundation.
Relief efforts set up in the hours following the natural disaster hope to channel that same spirit from around the state, country and world to support those who will need to rebuild homes, businesses and livelihoods in the face of the massive flooding.
The Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way partnered to launch the SWMT Flood Relief Fund to serve Park and Madison counties.
Clark, who lives on the east side of Livingston, said the hardest hit people in town were those living around Ninth Street Island.
“The immediate needs are going to be emergency shelters, food, drinking water and obviously clean up and rebuilding efforts,” Clark said.
Roughly two days after its creation, the fund has raised upwards of $500,000 in pledges and gifts from 403 donors.
Those looking to help can text Flood22 to 41-444. Donations can be made online, and an online request form has been set up for those affected by the flood.
The Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund has also been established by the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. Those looking to donate can do so online via the community foundation’s website.
“As we do here in Park County, we are very good at supporting each other and being good neighbors. I have been continually humbled by the show of generosity, both time and fortune, in Park County and across the world,” Clark said.
Clark said there has been “incredible work and coordination” among the nonprofit community in the county.
Organizers anticipate the need will be much greater than what has been raised to date as flood waters recede and people begin assessing the damages.
“We’re so close to the flooding event that as the waters are now just finally receding, we’re far from a clear view. We’re getting reports from folks across the county of widespread flooding both here in Livingston and Paradise Valley,” Clark said Wednesday evening.
Early estimates of the devastation show damage to five state-owned bridges, the closure of more than 200 miles of roads and at least $29 million in damage to transportation infrastructure.
Danica Jamison, president of Greater Gallatin United Way, said there still isn’t a clear picture on the impact to individuals, homes and businesses.
While the federal major disaster declaration, approved by President Joe Biden on Thursday, will bring financial relief, it will likely take time, Jamison said.
“There are not numbers yet on the number of households or businesses impacted. We don’t know how wide the need is,” she said on Wednesday evening. She estimated it would likely be millions of dollars.
As a clear picture forms of the impact to residents, fund organizers will know how much they can begin allocating to those in need. Jamison estimates they can begin distributing funds to those who requested it within 24 hours of getting data on the number of affected households from county and state officials.
By Thursday afternoon, the fund had received around 32 requests, many from Livingston residents. Organizers estimated they would see possibly eight to 10 times as many requests than what they had received.
“From what we are seeing in the requests so far — the need is substantial for financial support and is growing exponentially,” Jamison said.
Jamison and Clark said they are expecting more requests to roll in from people in the coming weeks as residents in Gardiner, Cooke City and Silver Gate move out of the immediate shock of the emergency and are able to assess damages.
Many of the residents in those towns were “relying on the generosity of others to keep daily life going,” Clark said.
People from around the country and world have traveled to Park County as they journey to Yellowstone National Park, Clark said. He hopes people can remember the feeling they had as they traveled through the county and consider donating to the relief efforts.
“It’s a very special place to many. I hope that people can remember that special feeling they had traveling (here),” Clark said.
With long-term economic impacts expected from the closure of Yellowstone — particularly the northern entrance through Gardiner — Clark urged people not to cancel their trips and to continue visiting the county and towns surrounding the park.
“There are still a lot of opportunities to come and experience Park County outside of the national park,” Clark said.
Residents and businesses would need the continued economic investment, especially coming off the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Clark said business in the area had just started getting back to normal and the flood was a “second hit.”
Park County was a resilient, generous and strong community, with neighbors helping neighbors, Clark said.
“I hope that extends past county borders and across the country as we start to rebuild and get a sense of the damage,” he said.