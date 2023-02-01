Montana and Gallatin County’s economic boom has come with some growing pains, namely both a shrinking workforce and housing supply.
That’s according to economic experts who spoke at the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research annual economic outlook seminar, titled “The Future of Montana.”
The seminar, held Wednesday in Bozeman, is being presented in eight other Montana cities with a focus on each local economy.
A portion of Bozeman’s half-day event focused on the local economy’s future and the effects a surge of people moving to Montana has had on Gallatin County’s economy.
Patrick Barkey, the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, outlined the path that population and housing growth has taken in the county.
Barkey described a period of population and housing growth data from the 1970s to the present, and said that for most of that time housing growth exceeded population growth.
In 2010, housing grew by just over 43% while the population grew by about 32% from the previous decade. The opposite happened in 2020.
Housing increased by nearly 25% from the previous decade, but the county’s population leapt to nearly 33%.
A rapid divergence between median household income and the cost of housing took off the same year. Even so, Gallatin County has had a “remarkable performance” in median household income compared to the rest of the state, Barkey said.
Barkey added that the growing divide between income and housing costs has impacted affordability.
“And this is a tough nut to crack,” Barkey said.
Paul Reichert, the executive director of the Prospera Business Network, outlined the effect remote work and out-of-staters moving in has had on the state and housing prices.
He said the last three years have seen 22,000 people moving into the state, many with their jobs in tow. For comparison, only 6,200 people moved into the state between 2010 and 2019.
A factor in the increased median household income came from more remote workers. In 2017, the amount of remote workers in Gallatin County’s workforce was over 6%.
That amount doubled in 2021, Reichert said.
“It’s significant because it kind of was like population growth without the typical workforce growth that would come with it,” Reichert said.
Household income grew substantially in Gallatin County, with a significant number of households earning between $150,000 and $200,000 a year. Home prices grew, too.
But home prices accelerated beyond a local wage earner’s ability to pay, Reichert said.
“And the cash buyer came into the market here in a substantial way that accelerated kind of an existing problem that we have, which is housing options and housing availability,” he said.
While more workers have flocked to Montana, there are growing issues in filling both new and old jobs. Last year there were 45,000 job openings in the state.
The unemployment rate in the state is at a historic low, however. The unemployment rate across Montana was at 2.8% in December — Reichert added that Gallatin County is at about half the statewide rate.
Still the state’s local workforce is shrinking. Reichert said that in the last 12 years 50,000 people have entered retirement in the state, and that the population of people over the age of 65 is growing.
The state is also set to have more jobs than high school graduates, he said.
Reichert said a new challenge for local businesses is attracting workers that now have a choice between in-person and remote work.
He said that the influx of remote workers has not been a good thing, but has revealed that workers migrate to places that have invested in local growth and development.
“We need housing, we need facilities, we need infrastructure and broadband and child care, as the remote workers who can choose to live anywhere are choosing communities that have made noticeable investments in their quality of life,” Reichert said.
