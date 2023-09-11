Rental Market in Bozeman - Illustration
Buy Now

Property managers throughout town say it is common to get numerous applications on any rental in town due to the small rental market throughout Gallatin County.

 Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Nearly a quarter of Montanans who use housing vouchers weren’t able to use them this year through June, according to data from Montana Housing, under the Department of Commerce — up from nearly 19% in 2021.

“There’s nothing more disheartening for my team, and certainly for the family that’s waited for that voucher, than to look for a rental unit for four months and not being able to use the voucher that you’ve received because you can’t find anyone that will rent to you,” said Montana Housing Division Administrator Cheryl Cohen during a presentation on rental assistance programs last Thursday.

Montana has an overall shortage of affordable and attainable rental housing stock, a crisis that pushed people out of their communities and in some cases onto the streets. For those few thousand a year that get assistance, it’s still not enough.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.