Sweet Pea announced this week that it’s moving forward with an in-person, pre-pandemic style Sweet Pea Festival this August.
“It really will look very, very normal,” said Kris Olenicki, executive director of the Sweet Pea Festival.
“The health and safety of everybody is top in our mind, so we’ll be doing a few things a little bit different,” Olenicki said.
There will be about 35% fewer three-day wristbands available, and all wristbands will need to be purchased online or from a central box office near the Bozeman Public Library instead of at entry points. Sweet Pea will also have more hand-washing stations and will likely space out children’s activities more than in the past. There will be three entry gates instead of four, and the online and main box office is intended to make those gates less congested.
Capacity will also be more limited than it has been in the past, Olenicki said. Past pre-pandemic festivals have brought in anywhere between 11,000 and 18,000 people over the course of the three-day festival, mainly dependent on the weather.
“We’re going to follow the CDC recommendations, there’ll be signage up and things like that,” Olenicki said. “We’re just happy that, working with the health department and the city, that we can have this all happen.”
Aside from those safety precautions, the festival will be largely as it was in 2019, she said. The juried art show is scheduled to begin on July 9; Chalk on the Walk and Bite of Bozeman are planned for early August, and the Sweet Pea Parade is scheduled for Saturday, August 7. The only tentative events are the adult’s fun run and the children’s run before the parade — everything else is business as usual, including the need for roughly 400 volunteers to help staff and run the festival.
Sweet Pea is a nonprofit and, like many other nonprofits, struggled with funding during the pandemic. Olenicki said Sweet Pea ended the year less than $200 in the black, and a majority of that was donated to another local nonprofit to buy webcams for virtual events.
“We have reserves but last year, as time went on and it was looking scary, we were really worried that maybe we wouldn’t be able to do (the festival) for two years, and that was pretty tough,” Olenicki said. “We just are so excited that we can do this, and we’re looking forward to seeing all of our friends.”
Tickets to Sweet Pea Festival are scheduled to go on sale online June 7. Tickets and more information, including future music lineups and schedules, can be found on Sweet Pea’s website, sweetpeafestival.org.
