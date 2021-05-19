Median prices for homes in Gallatin County declined from March to April but remained well above 2020 levels.
The median price for single-family homes was $660,000 in April, down from $704,750 in March, according to data from the Gallatin Association of Realtors. It was a similar story for the condo and townhouse median price, which was $385,000 in April compared to $430,000 in March.
But, following the trend over the course of the pandemic, median home prices in April this year outpaced median prices from April 2020. The median price for single-family homes is 50% higher this April compared to last April, when the median price was $440,000, and 22.4% higher for condos and townhouses, which had a median price of $314,500 in April 2020.
Lacy Browne, board president of the Gallatin Association of Realtors, said Wednesday that, anecdotally, the dip in median prices from March to April may be due to the homes that came on the market in that time, and not necessarily indicative of a larger market turn.
“It’s interesting to see the numbers from last year versus this time now just because that was right around the time that COVID was just starting, and we had the stay-in-place orders and everything. So it’s interesting to look at the numbers with that in mind,” Browne said.
The number of new listings for both single-family homes and condo and townhouses increased from last April. There were 160 new listings of single-family homes listed in April 2021, compared to 132 last April, and 102 new listings for condos and townhomes this year compared to 94 last April.
The average time real estate spent on the market declined from last April. Single-family homes last month spent an average of 33 days on the market compared to 63 in April 2020. Condos and townhouses averaged 37 days compared to 56 last year.
Browne said the numbers are indicative of the fast-paced market in Gallatin County.
Sellers received 100.7% of the listing price of single-family homes in April 2021, according to the realtors association data, and 102.1% of the listing price for condos and townhomes.
Inventory for homes declined from last April. Inventory for single-family homes declined by 68.1%, from 404 in April 2020 to 129 last month. For condos and townhomes, it declined 82.9%, from 340 last year to 58 in April 2021.
Even though she said she’s noticed a bit of buyer exhaustion in the market, Browne said she expects the trends to continue.
“I think that we’re going to remain a very strong seller’s market for the next coming months from what it seems, it’ll be pretty competitive,” Browne said.
