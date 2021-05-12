The amount raised at this year’s Give Big Gallatin Valley was finalized this week at a record-breaking $2.6 million raised for 210 local nonprofit organizations.
Give Big Gallatin Valley, sponsored by the One Valley Community Foundation and the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, is an annual 24-hour marathon fundraising event that began in 2015. Since its inception and including this year’s total, Give Big GV has now raised more than $8.4 million.
“We continued to be amazed at the generosity of this region,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of the One Valley Community Foundation, in a news release Tuesday announcing the final total. “Each year, we see an incredible outpouring of support for our local nonprofit sector through Give Big and it’s so humbling to see that level of investment in our nonprofits year over year.”
This year, 6,240 people donated a total of $2,635,802 to the 210 participating local nonprofits. Those funds are unrestricted, meaning the nonprofits that receive donations can use the money in whatever way the organizations need or see fit.
Haven, a local nonprofit focused on education and helping survivors of domestic abuse, violence and stalking, brought in 498 donors, the most out of any nonprofit participating this year.
“Our nonprofits have come to rely on this event for essential operating funds, and we are beyond grateful for the One Valley Community Foundation for orchestrating Give Big,” said Haven’s Development Director Sofie Garcelon. “To all the staff, board members, donors, partners, businesses and the entire Gallatin Valley community, thank you! We could not do this work without you.”
