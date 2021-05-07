The annual 24-hour marathon fundraiser, Give Big Gallatin Valley, raised over $2.47 million in 24 hours, a new record for the event that drew donations from more than 5,700 donors.
“We are just feeling an extraordinary sense of gratitude for how our community has shown up today for our nonprofit sector,” said Bridget Wilkinson, the executive director of One Valley Community Foundation. “It really demonstrated that our nonprofits are truly the social fabric of our community.”
During its 2020 fundraiser, Give Big Gallatin Valley raised $1.8 million. This year’s total “blew that out of the water,” Wilkinson said.
Those numbers aren’t quite final and will likely continue to grow as the One Valley Community Foundation, the organization that puts on the event, tallies up cash and check donations. A final number will be announced next week.
Including the 2021 event, Give Big Gallatin Valley has now raised more than $8.1 million since it began in 2015. That money is nonrestricted, meaning that the nonprofits that receive donations can use the money in whatever ways it needs or wants.
The nonprofit that drew the most donations was Haven, a nonprofit focused on providing safe recovery for victims of abuse and stalking, with more than 460 donations. Followed by Haven was Brigercare, a local clinic that provides health care of all kinds with a focus on women and LGBTQ people, which drew donations from 413 people.
Every one of the 211 nonprofits that participated received donations, said Wilkinson.
While the money raised for nonprofits was great, Wilkinson said she and the One Valley Community Foundation are most excited about the connections made between people and the nonprofit organizations they care about during Give Big.
“While we are blown away at the amount of dollars that we raised, for this year, our focus was really on engaging community members in giving back and really helping people feel the joy of giving,” she said. “We’re just really proud of our community and deeply humbled by the generosity.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.