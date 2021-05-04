Give Big Gallatin Valley is back.
The marathon, 24-hour nonprofit fundraising event, put on by One Valley Community Foundation and sponsored in part by the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation, is again 100% virtual because of the pandemic.
But that hasn’t tempered the goal.
“Our goal this year is to engage 7,000 donors in giving through Give Big to their favorite organizations,” said Wilkinson, the executive director of One Valley Community Foundation. “Give Big really is about collective impact and what we can all do together and that every gift really matters.”
In 2020, Give Big had close to 5,800 donors that brought in a collective $1.8 million for the 195 participating nonprofits.
This year, Wilkinson said there are 210 participating nonprofits to choose from, more than ever before.
“We’re focusing a lot less on the amount of dollars that are raised and more on the number of people that get involved, because we really think that’s where the value of Give Big lies,” Wilkinson said.
“Community members are really voting with their dollars about the type of community they want to live in.”
Give Big Gallatin Valley 2021 begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday and concludes at 6 p.m. on Friday. During the event, there will be a variety of interactive events livestreamed on the Give Big GV website, including a live DJ giving away prizes and doing interviews with nonprofits and workout classes.
People can search nonprofits by category on the website, and Wilkinson said that’s a great way to donate to nonprofits folks already know about and discover some new ones that work in realms they may care about.
“If they’ve never given charitably before, this is such a fun and easy and unintimidating way to do it,” Wilkinson said. “It’s a powerful resource generator for organizations, but we really believe it’s the relationships that the organizations build through Give Big that’s the most important.”
More information about Give Big is available on the event’s website, GiveBigGV.org.
