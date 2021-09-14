Gallatin County real estate report shows prices up, inventory low By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Construction workers build new residences along Canary Lane on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman homes stayed on the market for an average of less than two weeks in August as the city’s residential real estate market continued to see high prices and low inventory.The median price for a single-family home in August rose to $769,000, a 31% increase from August 2020, according to a monthly real estate report from the Gallatin Association of Realtors. From August 2019 to August 2021, home prices rose 51%.It’s the highest monthly median price in 2021 for a single-family home in Bozeman, although the city has seen monthly median prices above $700,000 since June. And homes didn’t stay on the market long. In Bozeman, a single-family home stayed on the market in August for an average of nine days — selling nearly 4 times faster than in 2020.The greater Big Sky area saw even more drastic increases in home prices, with the median price for a home rising 110% from August 2020 to August 2021 to a whopping $3.05 million.Condos and townhomes in Bozeman saw a similar increase in median prices but were selling much slower than single-family homes, staying on the market for an average of 35 days. Condos and townhomes sold for a median price of about $436,000, a 24% increase from August 2020. Sellers received just more than 100% of asking prices.The inventory for condos and townhouses decreased by 47%, but increased by about 9% for single-family homes with about 60 homes available.Bozeman’s real estate market largely mirrored trends in Gallatin County, according to the report. Median prices for single-family homes across the county increased to about $706,000, a 21% increase from last August.Houses stayed on the market for about two weeks, and sellers received about 100% of asking price.Compared to 2020, the city and county both saw a decline in pending and closed sales. Bozeman saw a 37% and 16% decrease, respectively, while the county saw a 20% and 22% respective decline.“High sales prices and an inadequate supply of available housing have forced many prospective buyers to rent for the foreseeable future,” the countywide report said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Price Real Estate Commerce Economics Asking Price Bozeman Report Market Townhome Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Bozeman School District facing staff shortages 1 hr ago Economy Gallatin County real estate report shows prices up, inventory low 1 hr ago Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone marks down busiest August on record 1 hr ago Medicine Bozeman Health considers adding psychs beds amid shortage 2 hrs ago Montana State University #BobPatNation: The story behind the Montana State University bookstore icon 3 hrs ago County Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office reopens after temporary closure 5 hrs ago What to read next Education Bozeman School District facing staff shortages Economy Gallatin County real estate report shows prices up, inventory low Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone marks down busiest August on record Medicine Bozeman Health considers adding psychs beds amid shortage Montana State University #BobPatNation: The story behind the Montana State University bookstore icon County Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office reopens after temporary closure Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section #BobPatNation: The story behind the Montana State University bookstore icon Posted: 3 p.m. Letter to the editor: Legislation can help us address climate crisis Posted: Sep. 14, 2021 Guest column: Why American Prairie's plans are good for Montana Posted: Sep. 14, 2021 Veterans at Montana State University receive more than tuition assistance Posted: Sep. 13, 2021 Makatura, David Warren Posted: Sep. 12, 2021