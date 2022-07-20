The Federal Emergency Management Administration announced Tuesday that more than $1.2 million has been disbursed to people affected by June flooding.
The federal agency announced in a release that as of July 18, more than $1.15 million has been released for the Housing Assistance program, and more than $62,000 from the Other Needs Assistance program.
More than 554 Montana residents have applied for FEMA assistance, according to the release.
Those programs fall under FEMA’s Individuals and Households program, which was enacted in Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties in early July following a request from Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Housing Assistance money is used to help people get secure and safe housing, rental assistance, lodging, home repairs, repairs for uninsured homes and to help rebuild or replace a primary residence.
Other Needs Assistance money can go to repairing or replacing household items, reimbursements for medical and dental costs, moving and storage expenses and to remove contaminants and disinfect homes affected by flood water.
Another $907,000 in insurance claims has been paid through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration has also approved $1.05 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits in flood affected areas.
People can still apply for programs under the Individuals and Households umbrella — the deadline to apply is Aug. 29.
There are five Disaster Recovery Centers, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Intake Centers spread across Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties that people can use to get help in applying for FEMA assistance.
Thomas Kempton, a FEMA spokesperson, said that the centers will now be open Monday through Saturday instead of seven days a week because of lower traffic on Sunday.
Kempton said that about 18 people a day are showing up across all of the locations. Even so, the agency is still urging people to register for assistance.
Recovery center locations include Absarokee Elementary School gym in Stillwater County, Park High School and Gardiner High School in Park County, and Roosevelt Jr. High School in Carbon County. All are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Mobile Registration Intake Center at Emigrant Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its last day will be July 22.
Kempton also urged people to continue applying for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. People can apply for that program through the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
Requirements for Disaster Unemployment Assistance include living or working in Park, Stillwater or Carbon counties, ineligible for regular unemployment insurance, be employed or partially employed because of the flooding, being able and available for work unless injured by the flooding.
Claims will be accepted until Aug. 4.