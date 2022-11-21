Let the news come to you

Construction began Monday on a 15-acre workforce housing project near the airport in Belgrade.

The “Yellowstone Landing” development is planned to be in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, a former gravel pit south of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at Gallatin Field off the Interstate 90 interchange, just east of Airway Boulevard.

The roughly 50-acre plaza is being redeveloped by Charter Realty, with tentative plans for hotels, restaurants, housing developments and even a movie theater.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com.

