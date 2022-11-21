Construction began Monday on a 15-acre workforce housing project near the airport in Belgrade.
The “Yellowstone Landing” development is planned to be in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, a former gravel pit south of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at Gallatin Field off the Interstate 90 interchange, just east of Airway Boulevard.
The roughly 50-acre plaza is being redeveloped by Charter Realty, with tentative plans for hotels, restaurants, housing developments and even a movie theater.
A Holiday Gas Station was the first business to pop up in the plaza.
That will soon be followed by an EVEN Hotel, developed by ERES Capital. Construction on the hotel began last winter and is expected to wrap up around summer 2023, said Mike Elliot, the CEO of ERES Capital.
Eres Capital, a real estate investment firm headquartered in Denver with offices in Bozeman, is also developing the Yellowstone Landing housing project on 303 Belgrade Blvd.
Construction crews broke ground on the first phase of the workforce housing on Monday.
The first phase will include 168 units, with a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments across four buildings. The entire complex is just over 15 acres.
Other features of the development will include a dog park, fitness center, “co-working lounge” and a pool, Elliot said.
“This is a pretty highly amenitized property,” he said.
Construction will take around a year and three months, Elliot said. Construction on the second phase of the project will begin after the first is completed and will have a similar number of apartment units.
The development was spurred by a lack of attainable employee housing in the county, he said.
About 40% of the units have already been “pre-leased” by local companies and large employers, Elliot said.