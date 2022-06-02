In an economy that has shifted into the digital realm, data has become more valuable than ever.
That’s the pitch that business mogul Kevin O’Leary, known as Mr. Wonderful on the reality TV series “Shark Tank,” made while announcing that a new data center that could store consumer information would be built in Montana.
The announcement was made at the On the Rise Economic Summit hosted by Sen. Steve Daines in Bozeman on Thursday.
“It’s the new oil, that’s what data is, more valuable than anything else,” O’Leary said.
The new data storage facility comes from a collaboration among O’Leary, Bitzero — a company O’Leary is invested in — and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
The business mogul touted Montana as a business-friendly state. He compared Montana’s business environment to what he called the “Norway model,” meaning that the European country is friendly to business and has access to renewable energy.
“My job as an investor is to find the path of least resistance,” O’Leary said.
O’Leary applauded Gov. Greg Gianforte’s and Daines’ business-minded approach to policy, which he said was a key requirement in getting data centers built. Another component is the usage of green energy.
Gianforte said that the new data center would create good jobs in Polson.
The 50-megawatt facility will be powered with hydropower from the CSKT.
Daines said that the deal came together in about two months, and started when O’Leary wanted to find a renewable energy source like hydropower to use for the data center.
“This new investment in the CSKT will support good-paying jobs in Montana, boost Montana’s economy and keep Montana at the forefront of the energy and technology sector,” Daines said.
Bitzero, which specializes in bitcoin mining, was touted as being a 100% green company. Akbar Shamji, the CEO of the company, said that the carbon displacement technology that makes the company carbon neutral was developed in Norway over the last few years.
He said that the company was choosing locations to build data centers that have surplus energy generation.
Bitzero announced on Wednesday that it would be opening similar data centers in North Dakota through a partnership with O’Leary, the company and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, according to a release from the state.
