Families headed to Easter egg hunts all around the Gallatin Valley on Saturday, and at each one, the action didn’t last very long.
There were countdowns, and then kids rushed to collect as many colorful eggs as possible. They scoured lawns, playground equipment and furniture to find the eggs and scoop them into their baskets. Parents often stepped in to point them in the right direction.
On Saturday, the Mountain View Community Church in Bozeman held an Easter egg hunt off of Durston Road. Stuffed eggs were strewn about the grass, a swing set and a basketball court. They were stashed atop plastic play houses and in wagons.
Grant Gubser, Mountain View’s lead pastor, told the crowd that the Easter egg hunt was a great chance for church-goers to celebrate life and have hope in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s the first time the church has hosted an Easter celebration.
“We wanted to bless the community because it’s a fun thing to do on Easter weekend,” Gubser said. “We also want to make connections and create community in this area. It’s been a wild success. There are more people than we expected.”
Becca Kiwala, the church’s children’s director, helped to set up some additional fun activities for the kids. They could participate in a fishing game, play corn hole, eat cotton candy, get their faces painted and even jump in a bouncy house.
“I’m glad it came together. There were not a lot of places to hide the eggs,” Kiwala said.
Bozeman Lodge hosted an indoor Easter egg hunt on Saturday, and several residents helped to hide the eggs among books, on top of furniture, beneath candle fixtures and beside lamps.
At the lodge’s “Easter Eggstravaganza,” staff served treats to visitors and residents, and several prizes were available for kids and adults, including a charcuterie board.
Caitlyn Stolz, executive director of Bozeman Lodge, said the community event was about spreading joy and awareness around senior living, which is especially important after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Easter celebration is one of the things that residents look forward to most every year, she said.
Easter egg hunts happened all over Bozeman, Belgrade and Manhattan on Saturday. The Bozeman United Methodist Church hosted one off of 8th Avenue, and Manhattan American Legion Post 87 held another one at Taylor Park.
Dee-O-Gee BZN hid eggs filled with treats around the store, and Belgrade Kiwanis organized an Easter egg hunt at Lewis and Clark Park. Livingston Fire and Rescue and the Livingston Recreation Department were organizing an Easter egg hunt at Sacajawea Park for Sunday.