Updated at 5:20 p.m. Saturday: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 between mile markers 313 and 317 reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. Traffic was resuming as normal.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 between mile markers 313 and 317 near Bear Canyon were completely blocked Saturday afternoon due to several semitruck crashes.
Several semis were "blocking the road," the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a release just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Law enforcement was on scene and working to clear the eastbound lanes.
Exit 313, or the Bear Canyon exit, was still accessible, according to the sheriff's office.
Road conditions between Bozeman to the Bozeman Pass Saturday afternoon were snow covered, with blowing and drifting snow and low visibility, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Poor road conditions due to the winter storm prompted the Bozeman Fire Department to call for essential travel only Saturday morning, saying in a Facebook post that it would allow snow plows more time to work.
The Bozeman area saw 1 to 2 feet of snow fall Friday night and Saturday morning, with more snow expected to fall through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
