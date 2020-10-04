Gallatin Valley Earth Day is holding a virtual film screening, discussion and fundraiser Monday night in place of its canceled in-person celebration, originally scheduled for April.
The virtual event will start with a screening of the film “2040,” directed by Damon Gameau, which will be followed by a pre-recorded discussion on Bozeman’s climate plan and the Solar Schools Club facilitated by Gallatin Film Celebration artistic and managing director Beth Ann Kennedy.
“The movie is actually quite an upbeat, inspiring climate movie,” said Anne Ready, the chair of Gallatin Valley Earth Day. “It’s very positive, it has solutions and I thought that ties in perfectly, of course, with what Bozeman is trying to do with their climate plan.”
The event is sponsored by the city of Bozeman, Dee-O-Gee and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, and any donations collected during the celebration will go to the Solar Schools Club. Thanks to those sponsorships, Ready said, the event will be free to the first 400 people who register.
“When we were going to have our big event in April, all the money that we raised from the Earth Day event was going to go to put solar panels on the high school,” Ready said.
Claire Vlases and Miles McGeehan, a student and a faculty adviser for the Solar Schools Club, will both discuss the work the club has been doing and why it’s important after the screening of the film.
“This is just a great opportunity for people to feel inspired,” Ready said. “I think a lot of people are feeling a little bit stressed, with a lot of emotions going through, and I think this is an event that is positive and inspiring and just a really nice way to spend an evening.”
Gallatin Valley Earth Day also plans to have continuing discussions inspired by “2040,” beginning with a virtual event on regenerative agriculture, Ready said.
For more information on the event and to register to attend, visit Gallatin Valley Earth Day’s website, gallatinvalleyearthday.org.
